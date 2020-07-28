July 28, 1920
State engineers are at work on the site of the new state park around the lakes. The men are going over the ground in detail, planning future campaigns as well as the work which will be done this year. It is understood that the state will spend $2,000 on the Cadillac park this season. Definite announcement of the plans will not be made, however, until the tracts formally are turned over to the state. Commissioner Pantlind of Grand Rapids has been in Cadillac looking over the local site. He is enthusiastic over the local prospects and believes that the Cadillac park will prove the most popular of those so far accepted by the state board. "The Cadillac park can be put in better shape immediately than any of the others our board is considering," said Mr. Pantlind. "I am sure it will reflect to the credit of the commission as well as to the popularity of Cadillac to have this site developed at once." There seems to be no possible hitch in the local arrangements. While plans are not yet consummated only the details remain to be handled and definite announcement is anticipated this week by Mayor Perry F. Powers and the Chamber of Commerce committee which has been pushing the project.
July 28, 1970
'It all happened so fast, there wasn't time to think and my memory is a complete blank about it all," Mrs. Leonard (Rosemarie) Gross said today in recalling her part in the July 19 pontoon plane crash on Lake Cadillac. Mrs. Gross was a passenger in the aircraft piloted by Dr. Frank Clifford when it got caught in a cross wind and flipped onto its top in about 10-12 feet of water 150 feet off shore. Mrs. Gross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert McBrian of Manton, went home Saturday after a week in Mercy Hospital. Today, she said she was still a "little weak," and planned to spend most of this week with her parents and at their cabin at Fife Lake, resting. Her husband, who is laid off his job with Clark Equipment Co. at Kalamazoo, and 2-year-old daughter, Stephanie, plan to remain with her. Mrs. Gross, who was the subject of a frantic 15-minute rescue effort to free her from the sinking plane, said she recalled the plane hitting the water and Dr. Clifford yelling. She said she jerked at her seat belt but it wouldn't release. Then, she said, she lost consciousness and has no memory of being under water nor of the rescue efforts. When she regained consciousness, she said, she was in the intensive care unit in Mercy Hospital. She was "sore all over" and still has a bit of discomfort in her neck where it was necessary to perform a tracheotomy. But, with a broad smile, she "felt fine today."
July 28, 1995
No doubt, there is an odd bird in Cadillac. The question is whether it is a cement goose with an extensive, hip wardrobe, or its seamstress. Reva Beaupre sews outfits for Samantha, a cement goose that landed in the Beaupre's Hillcrest Street front yard four years ago. Samantha's current wardrobe consists of 20 outfits, from the smart and sensible to the downright daring. About the only thing Samantha doesn't have (or need) is a goose-down coat. Beaupre, a professional seamstress, said Samantha may be a little odd in this neck of the woods, but is quite popular with humans who have migrated to slightly warmer climates. "We have three daughters in Ohio, and it's really big down there," said Beaupre. "There are many on display in Ohio, Indiana, and they are big in Shipshewana." While they may not be as well-known, there are other "birds of a feather" in the area that display frocked fowl. "I sell the outfits I make to other people in the area for their geese," Beaupre said. "(Baker College campus director) Maynard Thompson and some nurses at the hospital have them." She said sewing Samantha's outfits gives her a nice break. "I sew about eight hours a day for other people," Beaupre said. "This gives me something to do without people telling me what to do. I can sew any color and do anything I want — it is just fun."
