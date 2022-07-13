July 13, 1922
Judge Fred S. Lamb has little sympathy with the light way in which the general public regards the liquor laws. The Cadillac jurist feels that as long as the dry code remains on the statute books it should be enforced rigidly, in order that prohibition may have a fair trial. Nullification of laws by common consent is not a wholesome policy, Judge Lamb feels, and if the people do not want such laws then they should be repealed. But while they are laws, all good citizens will aid in enforcement. The pressure of public opinion should be exerted to assist the officers and courts in such enforcement and not in sympathy with the gang of lawless rum runners who have sprung up everywhere. At the last term of Circuit Court Judge Lamb sentenced four convicted moonshiners to Ionia reformatory for minimum sentences of six months. Under the indeterminate sentence law, after that time the state pardon authorities, in conference with the prison officials and the trial judge, decide how long the sentence shall be. It is not generally known here that these men were caught by an operator of the state police who posed as women while in Cadillac. In fact, most of the local officers never to their knowledge even saw the Lansing officials. His, or “her” comings and goings were entirely independent of any local officers but the reports and evidence thus brought to light resulted in prompt convictions in all cases on which the officer worked. Cadillac, Manton and other Wexford County communities have become so rotten with booze that many private citizens, as well as officers of the law, have written Lansing. As a result there has been quite a change here in recent months and the bootleggers no longer sell promiscuously to school boys, it is said. True, the recognized “king of the bootleggers” still is free, but he no longer keeps booze in his house, officers say Efforts to trap him there have failed several times and it is said he is getting so tired of being watched that he has told cronies in the rum running game he was thinking of leaving Cadillac. Most of Cadillac’s good booze now is cached in the plains where fast running cars make calls for “bottled in bond” goods. Hence it is much harder to break the game up now, officers say, but they have several leads on which they still are working.
July 13, 1972
A gas well near Sears has been burning out of control since Friday, sending up in flames a million cubic feet of natural gas daily. The well, owned by Art Manley, caught fire when a fitting broke loose when Manley and his nephew, Bill Meade, of Barryton, were working at the well, according to Manley. Manley said, “We knew enough to get out of there quick when the fire started. We didn’t have a second to spare, the shack exploded right after we left it.” The only injuries were several blisters on Manley’s face. The 10-year-old well is 1,500 feet deep with 590 pounds of pressure. The well is safer burning, according to Manley. He said if the fire was extinguished pockets of gas would be formed in the area and could ignite. There is still danger to spectators of the remaining mechanisms on the well exploding and flying through the air, Manley said. Manley is hopeful that the pressure of the well will be reduced as the gas burns off. He said if it did, salt water would come in the well and extinguish the fire. He would then be able to put the well back in operation by closing the orbit valve and siphoning off the salt water. He said, “The worst thing about the fire is not the loss to me, that’s bad enough, it’s the terrible waste with the shortage of natural gas. The gas that’s burned already could have furnished gas for the town of Barryton quite awhile.”
