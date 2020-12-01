Dec. 1, 1920
George N. Anderson of Lake City was the first motorist to take out a 1921 automobile license at the office of the County Clerk, Felix H.H. Flynn, who has charge of the distribution in this vicinity this year, being the only branch office established here by the secretary of State, Coleman C. Vaughan. Residents of any county except Wayne may obtain licenses at the Cadillac Court House. All Wayne licenses must be taken out in Detroit in order that the reports of numbers may be compiled there promptly for police purposes. The numbers assigned to the Cadillac office start with 289,000 and run to 290,000, there being only 1,000 plates in the first consignment received here. It is anticipated that at least double that number will be disposed of here. It is not legal to use 1921 license plates on an automobile before Jan. 1 and a motorist doing so is in the same class with one not having any state license. This is one of the most important provisions in the instructions from Lansing and it is understood that the State Constabulary are instructed to pay particular attention to such illegal usage. The object in offering the plates early is to avoid the last-minute rush. The branch offices in various sections of the state greatly relieve the previous pressure on Lansing, and practically every county clerk in the state has plates this year owing to the success of the experiment last season. Passenger car and truck licenses only are available in Cadillac but local officials have blanks for motorcycles, trailers and chauffeurs which will be forwarded to Lansing if those affected do not want to apply direct. Each set of plates is accompanied with a bulletin from the Public Domain Commission regarding the prevention of forest fires. Motorists are warned to use care in disposing of matches, cigars, cigarettes, and combustible refuse at camping grounds.
Dec. 1, 1970
Gov. William Milliken has again refused to approve a throwaway container ordinance passed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners. The board passed a similar bill in September which Milliken rejected on what Lake County Prosecutor Edward Kaplan called "technicalities." The board then revised the ordinance and sent it for Milliken's approval a second time. Milliken, in a letter the Board received Monday, said, "Once again I find myself in close harmony with the objectives of your board in attempting to deal with a substantial environmental problem." Milliken added, however, that he found "the same legal prohibitions now." Kaplan said today he has talked to several colleagues and legal authorities who disagree with Milliken's advisors on the legality of the ordinance. "I think there are a lot of aspects the governor and legislature are overlooking," Kaplan said. The board passed the ordinance unanimously the last time it was sent to Milliken. Kaplan said if the board passes it again when he resubmits it to them Dec. 14, the ultimate step would be to test it in court. A spokesman for Milliken said the governor hopes to be able to submit a bill next year to help combat the problem on a statewide basis. The governor's Environmental Quality Council reportedly has developed a number of proposals now being evaluated and a throw-away bottle ban is included.
Dec. 1, 1995
Cadillac's outdoor ice rink should be ready for use by mid-December or the first of the year, organizers said. "We're still working on rebuilding the boards, and everything will depend on how soon we finish those," said Randy Lindell. "A lot of good people are working on that." Once they are finished, the boards will be set up at a rink at the Wexford Civic Arena. Organizers plan to again offer an "Introduction to Hockey" class for ages 4-13 at the rink, plus a "Learn to Skate" class. They hope to arrange class sign-up through Cadillac Community Schools, Lindell said. Plans also call for Cadillac-area youngsters to play some of their Northern Michigan Outdoor Youth Hockey League games at their home rink in January. They have been practicing on the indoor ice at Ferris State University in Big Rapids since early November, Lindell said. Members of Wexford Ice Skating Enterprises hope to move next year to an outdoor refrigerated rink at the new Cadillac All-Sports Park at 13th Street and Plett Road, and eventually cover the rink there. The project dedication was held last week with symbolic checks for $61,000 raised by the Cadillac Gus Macker committee and $82,000 raised in the past two annual Rotary Club auctions presented. The CASA-WISE Sports Park Committee bought the 50 vacant acres for the site for about $50,000. Once the final layout of the park is complete, the committee plans to begin a community fund-raising project to complete construction of the rink plus six baseball and soccer fields.
