July 19, 1922
The overturning and partial wrecking of the steam coal shovel in use by the Pennsylvania railroad at the north yards/coal dock was not the result of sabotage on the part of striking railroads, as was reported today, but was caused by an inexperienced operator, it developed after an investigation of the accident. One of the strike breakers imported from Grand Rapids was placed in charge of the shovel. he was not accustomed to handling the machine and allowed the boom to drop too suddenly, striking the gondola from which he was shoveling coal, and causing the boom pivot to break near the truck. This allowed the weight of the machine to be suddenly shifted, as the equilibrium was destroyed and the big machine toppled over against a locomotive that was being coaled at the time. The accident happened about 5 a.m. today and had it not been for the locomotive standing on the track parallel to the shovel the entire apparatus would have tumbled into the cinder pit and the operator doubtless would have been killed. There has been no demonstration at the round house or in the yards since the strike breakers were put on the job. A report of an intended demonstration was circulated Tuesday but was caused by several strikers calling at the home of one of their number after he had failed to attend the meeting.
July 19, 1972
A steering committee is being organized to help the Cadillac area plan for the proposed U.S. 131 freeway which is expected to go by Cadillac in coming years. The committee stemmed from a meeting organized by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, which included persons invited from concerned groups in the city and Wexford and area counties. A long discussion was held concerning the effects a new four-lane limited access highway would have on Cadillac. Harold Elgas, president of the Gaylord State Bank, formerly of Cadillac, discussed the advantages I-75 had brought to Gaylord. The prime purpose of the steering committee organized Monday night is to make a plan of possible access routes needed in Cadillac, attempting to draw some conclusions to present a united community front to the state highway department when final planning for the continuation of U.S. 131 begins here. The members of the steering committee will be city and county officials, representatives from Manton, Lake City, local schools, downtown business, manufacturing, the township association, trucking, resort area people and the county road commission. Bob Jones, manager of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, commented, “It’s time to plan for any eventuality.”
July 19, 1997
A Cadillac woman was injured in a bicycle accident. The cyclist was injured when she flipped off the bicycle she was riding after bumping into another individual’s bike. The victim was biking with a group near her home, State Police reported. The victim received head injuries and was flown by Northlflight helicopter to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where her condition was unknown late Friday.
