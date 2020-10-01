Oct. 1, 1920
The completion of the Haynes Street paving before winter has been made possible by the new steam excavator, declares George Johnston, city manager. This machine has graded the street in record time and the cement base is now being placed, ready for the brick. Thirty men were replaced by the steam shovel, says Mr. Johnston, and the work has been done better and more satisfactorily. The shovel has handled about 307 cubic yards of earth each day of operation. An area 37 feet wide and 100 feet long has been graded about 18 inches deep every day. It is estimated that the money saved by the city on the Haynes Street job alone will pay the cost of the steam shovel and the work is expedited. Six men comprise the crew of the shovel. The operating expense is approximately $30 a day. Thirty men with shovels would cost $120 a day and labor conditions have been such that a large gang of men could not be hired for any definite period, says the city manager.
Oct. 1, 1970
The 10th annual Michigan Travel Trailer Club will have at least 500 trailers arriving at the fairgrounds at Cadillac by Friday. President Gene Gribble of Romulus says the figure could be 600 to 700. The rally figure could be 600 to 700. The rally travels from April to October in all parts of the state. Most of the people in the rally come from downstate and a few are from Canada. The type of people range from truck drivers to bank vice-presidents. Gribble added that anyone with a recreational vehicle is welcome to join the rally. The rally is being made possible through the efforts of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce and the Wexford County Board of Health. The Chamber of Commerce will help sponsor a treasure hunt for the people registered at the rally in downtown Cadillac Saturday. The Board of Health will supervise the rally during its entire stay. One of the reasons for this is to see that gopher holes are properly maintained. A gopher hole is a hole dug by a man assigned specifically to that job and is where refuse from the trailers will be put. Gribble said when the trailers leave the holes will be covered and no one will know the holes were there. Everything planned at the rally is done by committees whose only purpose is to do that one specific job. For instance, the bike committee is a man on a motorcycle who guides the trailers to their assigned parking stall. After he gets them to their stall he leaves and it's their responsibility to see that trailers are parked properly. They had better be parked properly, too. The Board of Health inspects the positions of the trailers since there must be at least 20 feet between each row for emergency vehicles. Some of the people at the rally have very little invested in their trailers but there's one trailer in which the owner has invested over $20,000. One woman in the rally in her mid-70s drove here some 400 miles by herself pulling a trailer with a fully loaded pickup.
Oct. 1, 1995
Area legal professionals don't seem to have any courtroom pools on what the O.J. Simpson jury verdict will be. For one thing, the jurors are off-camera, leaving attorneys without visual cues as to how any evidence impressed them. "We have information they don't," said Cadillac attorney Roger Wotila, "but we don't have a sense of the atmosphere in the courtroom, or something like the inflections of a witness, how believable they were." The long complex trial will make it even harder for jurors to agree on a verdict at all, said Circuit Judge Charles Corwin. "It's very difficult for 12 people to agree on anything, coming from different backgrounds and different agendas," he said. Cadillac attorney Bill Barnett does not believe there will be a hung jury, though. "I can't see these people going home and saying we were gone for a year and we listened to all this evidence, and we couldn't reach a verdict," he said. The end of deliberations probably won't be the end of the trial for some jurors, said Missaukee Prosecutor Charles Parsons. "That jury is going to be chastised no matter what its decision," he said. "Some people, are going to criticize them in any case."
