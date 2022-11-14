Today in history: steel is arriving for Manistee span

Nov. 15, 1922
Two carloads of steel have been received and unloaded for the bridge over the Manistee River near Walton, according to advice from the state highway department office here. Additional supplies of steel are expected and as soon as the remainder of the floor system and the lower chord members come the work of erection will be started. No word has been received from the contracting company yet as to when they expect to start but it should be within a short time, Mr. Mitchell said. After the steel is in place a concrete floor will be put over it and it is not expected that this can be done until spring. About all the detours on M-13 have been eliminated and the jobs still under construction are pretty well finished, with work for this year about ended, Mr. Mitchell stated.
Nov. 14, 1972
The village of Marion is under order by the Michigan Water Resources Commission to begin construction of a sewage system by Dec. 1. But, it could be as much as six months before work begins. A $1,200,000 bond issue was approved by the village council during the summer. It did not have to go to voters since the village was under court order to build a system. But, village clerk Mrs. Carleton Morton said today they cannot levy taxes or sell the bonds until a tax appeal by one Osceola County township has been decided. The appeal by Highland Township affects tax collection in the entire county, according to county equalization director Dorman Elder. The appeal, objecting to the township’s final equalization, was filed five days after adoption of the county equalization in April. “You can’t spread any taxes in the county while an appeal is pending, according to a state attorney general’s ruling,” Elder explained. (Spreading means applying millage rates against individual assessments). The state tax commission has not acted on the appeal yet, but it could possibly be settled within a month if it is denied, Elder said. If accepted, it may drag on for as long as six months. Thirteen counties in the state are in the same situation, Elder added.
Nov. 14, 1997
Both the state House and Senate have approved legislation that will restore $252 million to this year’s education funding package, settle the 17-year-old Durant case and add funding for other programs. Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Fred Carroll, however, said that the district will be getting less money than anticipated for next year. “It represents a cut in anticipated dollars, a cut to the funding guaranteed us by Proposal A,” said Carroll. Carroll said the legislation undercuts the tax reform, which called for funding to narrow the gap between the state’s wealthiest districts and those once referred to as “out of formula,” with lower foundation funding. Cadillac’s per-pupil funding increased 26.89% from 1994 to the 1997-98 school year, before the at-risk funding was held up by the governor. However, a short time after Proposal A became law, the state moved to require local districts to pay 15% of staff pension costs. Previously, they chipped in only 4%. “It’s good that we’ll know what dollars we are getting next year. The downside is that it’s less than it should be,” said Carroll.
