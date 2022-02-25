Feb. 25, 1922
The Pennsylvania Railroad expects to have a wire working to Grand Rapids tomorrow. A wire crew from Grand Rapids is coming north and early today had arrived at Ashton. It is expected the crew will reach Cadillac late tonight or tomorrow. Two wires are being strung and when the circuit is completed from this station, commercial service via the Western Union will be available. A wire train has been sent north and communication established between the north yard and Gilbert and it is expected will be extended to Walton today. The indications are that the wire service north of Walton was not seriously affected by the storm. An extra gang of workmen with sleeping cars and tools is enroute from Grand Rapids and will start north out of here to clear the tracks along the Pennsylvania, where it is said the residents have had no mail or messages since Tuesday night. An effort is to be made to send a trainload of coal to the northern towns. The work train that tried to go north yesterday got only a mile and a half. The ice was found to be from 4 to 6 inches in thickness over the rails. The train ran off the track 40 times between here and Walton. There is still a freight train stalled in the snow north of Walton and plows are trying to get to this stalled train. The Ann Arbor Railroad had its lines open from Toledo to Mount Pleasant. An engine and caboose are off the track at McBain. Conductor Bereus walked the Cadillac and reported this accident and a relief train was sent down to help clear the track and restore service. Conditions to the north are unknown as there has been no train movement since the passenger became lost somewhere north of Boon. A man walked in from Boon and reported that relays are being sent north in an effort to locate and extricate the stalled train. The condition of the roadbed on the Ann Arbor is deplorable. In some places 2 feet of ice cover the rails and this has to be picked out piece by piece. It required four hours to go to Lucas, a distance of 7 miles. The division office at Owosso got in touch with Agent B.F. Mooney by sending a messenger around by the G.R. and I. and the condition of the Cadillac station was reported by sending the messenger to Big Rapids where wire communication was resumed. Baldwin still is the “farthest north” point on the Pere Marquette, as is Cadillac on the Pennsylvania and Mount Pleasant on the Ann Arbor. After several feet of snow is removed, crews must chop through several inches, as much as 14 at Kaleva, to get to the rails. Thus it will be a long, long time before train service is opened to the north, it is feared, although big forces are at work there now and will be increased as soon as the companies get their wires working so operation is safer on portions of the lines now open.
Feb. 25, 1972
“Magic Squares” will soon become a reality in Cadillac but just who will construct them is still a mystery. Bids were submitted Wednesday by five construction companies at the Cadillac Community-School Recreation board’s monthly meeting. R.W. Meyer Co. of Cadillac was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $43,990. Bids ranged up to $54,990. All companies expect R.W. Meyer required 60 days completion time while Meyer required 45 days. “Magic Squares” are multi-recreational areas consisting of a concrete base. When finished, they could accommodate four recreational activities at once. Squares can provide facilities for tennis, basketball, volleyball, badminton and other activities. Concern was expressed by several members of the board regarding bidding companies’ past work constructing facilities similar to the squares. Members felt inspection of the bidders’ past work was a must before making a final decision.
Feb. 25, 1997
The city’s elected officials now must decide how far they will go to try and stop the local sale of what they say is obscene material. The Cadillac City Council is faced with two options in the wake of Friday’s state Court of Appeals decision. The high court upheld a local judge’s decision that the Michigan Civil Obscenity Statute is unconstitutional. The ruling stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed last year by the city against Cadillac News and Video, Inc. There are two options available: appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court or amending parts of the 30-year-old statute. “Essentially, we’d get a new law passed,” said Roger Wotila, Cadillac city attorney. The city spent $10,000-$12,000 on the civil case, Wotila said. “But this is not about money,” he said. “It’s easy to focus on the money. This is not a clear-cut issue.” Wotila suggests that there are some societal issues, like indecency, that warrant limits. “Society should have an input on determining boundaries for certain issues,” said Wotila. “This is an example of freedom of speech running head on into individual rights. It would be most unfortunate if Michigan municipalities were left without civil recourse to define limits of obscenity.”
