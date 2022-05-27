May 27, 1922
The summer schedule for closing Cadillac stores was the subject of a lively debate at a meeting of the Retail Merchants Association at the Chamber of Commerce offices last evening. The session was largely attended by the clerks, who recently petitioned for Thursday afternoons off during May, June, July, August and September. The merchants, in a previous referendum ballot, had decided by a narrow majority to close during July and August only. It finally was decided Friday night, after a protracted debate and several parliamentary tangles, to take another referendum vote on the question of closing Thursdays from June to September, inclusive, the May request of the clerks no longer having any force. This action rescinded the previous decision to close Thursdays during July and August and after the motion passed it was pointed out that should the request for the four months be defeated, the stores probably would be open all summer, as the July and August holiday declaration now has gone by the boards. Just as the merchants adjourned last night a representative of the clerks returned and stated that the clerks wished the September provision dropped from the proposal as they felt that being the month of the Northern District Fair and the revival of fall business that the proposition as now stated would be decisively defeated in the coming referendum vote. Most of the merchants had gone, however, and the matter had to be left as it was. During the debate it was brought out that the July and August closing was put over by only a small majority. Various groups of merchants want no closing at all, closing for just the two months, closing for all the summer months or closing the year around. The July and August closing agreed upon previously was a compromise measure, it was stated. Growing summer tourist traffic and the fact that Cadillac is getting to be too important a trading center for seasonal closings were argued last evening as reasons against the half holidays. It was asserted in the debate that only the grocer and butchers wanted to close and that the dry goods, clothing and general stores wanted to remain open for the summer trade. Some grocers, however, oppose any closings. The result of the discussion will not be known until a special meeting which will be announced as soon as the membership committee consisting of Joe Widgren, Bert Curtis and Vern Garish, takes a canvass on the proposition for closing during the coming four months. The only store closings therefore now arranged definitely for this year are for next Tuesday, the merchants voting to close all day Memorial Day, in accordance with local custom.
May 27, 1997
Speculation abounds that one or more House Democrats will file a lawsuit challenging the validity of legislative term limits. State representatives are limited to three two-year terms according to the ballot issue approved by voters. Among the 66 of the 110 state representatives not allowed to run for re-election in 1998 are the two Cadillac-area representatives, John Gernaat, R-McBain, and John Llewellyn, R-Fremont. Michigan Republican State Committee Chairman Betsy DeVos outlined her concerns. “In good faith, Michigan voters passed a term limits measure with 58.8% of the popular vote,” said DeVos. “The potential for blatant judicial activism to impugn the will of Michigan voters is frightening.” Gernaat said follow the will of voters. “But I would run again if given the chance,” he said. “I have a lot more to do for my district with education, the environment and the roads. I think we need a long-term solution with the roads, a 10-15 year type of thing. I have talked with a number of people who do not like the way the term limits are now. But, I will respect what the people of the 102nd District have to say.” Gernaat has consistently been against term limits, saying “we have term limits every two years.”
