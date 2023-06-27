Today in history: store mascot Sam the bear is dead

June 27, 1933
Two young men who are said to practice boxing in Detroit had a workout while drunk in McBain Monday night and fought everyone who came within their range until one had been handcuffed and the other bound with rope. The battle was precipitated when one of the young women, who had accompanied the two men to Elk Rapids for a weekend party and were en route to their homes in Detroit, tried to call other members of the party at Elk Rapids from a McBain garage. The young women, who gave their names as Miss Betty Pastaen and Miss Betty Ann Wilson, both of Detroit, became frightened because their escorts were so intoxicated and when they drove into the McBain garage for minor repairs to the car, the girls suggested driving. The men insisted on doing the driving so one girl tried to call Elk Rapids for assistance from friends. This angered one of the men, John J. Guerin of Grosse Pointe, and he wrested the telephone from her. He then turned to Ed Hale, a mechanic in the garage, and started fighting with him. Guerin’s companion, Oscar L. Olson of Highland Park, entered the fracas and the two took on every man who tried to intercede. Finally Sheriff Merle Burkett of Lake City was called and when the two men saw him coming one jumped into their car and might have made his escape had he not driven into a dead-end street where he was captured and handcuffed. His companion was bound with rope and the two taken to jail in Lake City, where they managed to smash some of the furniture before they sobered up. Assigned in Justice Stout’s court this morning they were fined $35 and $43.50 costs apiece and were to settle with the garage owner for $100. Ed Hale, the garage mechanic, suffered a fractured thumb which necessitated treatment at Mercy hospital in Cadillac, and Guerin and Olson were bruised. They were waiting in Lake City this afternoon for money from Detroit with which to settle with the garage owner.
June 27, 1973
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Gibson, on behalf of the board, has requested paving of Seneca Place on a special assessment program in the city to improve traffic conditions along the site for a proposed human resources facility. During the June board meeting, the county bought the site along Seneca with a single lot frontage on West Chestnut Street. City Manager Donald Mason said the request will be combined with several others for an anticipated 1974 road construction program on special assessments and the new city engineer, Richard Gearhart is working on this project. Mason said plans call for possibly some resurfacing work also. In the thinking for the next few years, with Gearhart beginning to lay plans, are alley pavings and improved sidewalks. Gearhart is listing properties on paved streets where driveway cuts have not yet been surfaced. Mason said these are supposed to be paved. The 9.4-acre site offers peaceful surroundings for the new facility which will house mental and public health services and social services offices. Purchase price of $26,000 is to be paid over four years.
June 27, 1998
One of Cadillac’s most famous residents has died at the age of 27. Samantha the bear, who had been a fixture for thousands of visitors and residents at Thirsty’s Elmrest Party Store in Cadillac West, died Friday. “Ken Passmore, who works here, came in and shut off the fan in her cage because it was cooling off, and brought her out some water,” Andrea Sake, one of the store owners, said. “That’s how he found her — at first it looked like she was sleeping, but she never got up. The last couple of days, she hadn’t been feeling well.” Samantha came with the store when her parents bought it, Sake said. “We kind of inherited her,” she said. Children and adults alike made a point of stopping to see the brown bear in front of the store. “She was quite a landmark,” Sake said. “Just tonight, some group was on a scavenger hunt and used her as one of the landmarks.”
