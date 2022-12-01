Today in history: story of Fiske admits liquor; no bootlegging

Dec. 1, 1922
The trial of George Kimball, accused of being drunk and poking fun at state troopers here following the arrest of Leonard “Shorty” Fiske, was postponed in Recorders Court this morning. Judge E.J. Millington, following a plea of not guilty, set the case for Dec. 12. This was in accordance with an agreement by Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd and Attorney Henry Miltner for the defense, the court announced, because the people’s witnesses would not be available until that time. Bail was set at $200, which was to be furnished this noon. Clyde Wilcox furnished bail for Fiske Friday afternoon. The latter today gave his version of the Wednesday night liquor arrest. He said the only liquor which the officers found they got in his pockets. The two pints of beer — which was near beer as far as he knew — was left in his car by two couples which he had driven earlier that night, he said. There were two pints of whiskey of the home made variety, Fiske said. One of these he broke on the porch after he came out of his house and the other was in his house and the other was in his pocket when the officers grappled with him, he said. Fiske insisted that there was no liquor in his taxicab and that he had put the two bottles of beer he found in his car in his pocket. He offered no explanation of the whiskey, which he said was up to the officers.
Dec. 1, 1972
Target date for opening a Holiday Inn in Cadillac has been set for about a year from now, investors in the project told city officials Thursday afternoon. One of the first official steps to be taken to pave the way for the project will be approval of annexing the 40-acre site at the south city limits to the city. Clam Lake Township officials have been reported to be sympathetic toward the annexation proposal and it is expected that approval will be given by the township board and city commission, eliminating necessity of calling in the State Boundary Commission. John and David Wall of Birmingham, father and son investors with William Hyder of Portsmouth, N.H., were in Cadillac Thursday to meet with officials to discuss the annexation, installation of city water and sewer services and the probability of negotiating for a strip of land along the south side of Maple Hill Cemetery for future expansion. The senior Wall indicated his son, David, would be the inn-keeper and would be in Cadillac during the next year to oversee the construction. The group discussed the capacity of some of the facilities to be included. John Wall said they had been considering a large convention type room which could accommodate between 300 and 500 people. Placement of the building on the site has not yet been determined, pending study by an architect. Wall said it is possible that, in addition to the motel complex, a service station and a shopping center could be located on the site although no firm decisions have yet been made on these items. He said parking area will be provided of sufficient size to permit vehicles pulling trailers to use the area without having to “unhitch.”
Dec. 1, 1997
What’s black and blue, and red all over? Answer: the quit-for-your-pets’-sake brochure published by the Missaukee-Wexford Tobacco Reduction Coalition. Actually, it’s not red all over, but people have read it all over the country. The full-color brochure is entitled “Be Aware of the Dog,” and it has become a popular and effective anti-smoking handout from coast to coast. According to Health Department No. 10 educator Linda DeMarchis, the brochure was published to remind smokers that their pets breathe the same household air they do. It has found a niche in the anti-smoking literature. “There are a lot of brochures out there about smoking and children,” DeMarchis said. “But there are a lot of older people who don’t have children and do have dogs.” On the front panel of the brochure is a photo of an English bulldog, a short-nosed breed more susceptible to lung cancer than breeds with longer noses. The dog is Psycho, DeMarchis’s own pet. DeMarchis wrote the wording inside the brochure, too. In the brochure, she discusses secondhand smoke — the blend of smoke from the burning end of a cigarette and a smoker’s exhaled smoke — and its effects on pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.