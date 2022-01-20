Jan. 20, 1922
The City Commission at the regular meeting Monday evening referred to the ways and means committee and general manager a communication from a firm in Saginaw requesting an exclusive franchise for the operation of street buses in this city. The offer included furnishing modern, enclosed coaches to be operated on a regular schedule on routes to be designated later and at a rate of 10 cents for adults and 5 cents for school children. As many cars as would be required would be furnished and more added as necessity warranted. There would also be service from the city to the Park of the Lakes at a nominal rate of fare. This service is not understood to be any attempt to compete with taxicabs as the cars of the Saginaw concern would only be operated on certain streets, similar to street car service. An offer was received from a Flint public accountant to audit the city and school books for the flat sum of $300. The commission instructed the clerk to ask for references before employing the Flint auditor. The Public Health and Anti-Tuberculosis Society made the report to the City Commission the two made last week to the supervisors.
Jan. 20, 1972
Petitions are circulating in Cadillac to protest plans to widen North Boulevard along the north shore of Lake Cadillac. Gordon Grant said he and several of his neighbors are leading the campaign to get the City Commission to change its plans for the Boulevard portion of the city’s streets resurfacing program, slated to resume in the spring. Boulevard plans now call for widening the roadway from its present 20-foot width to 24 feet, grooming the shoulders and improving the drainage, City Manager Donald Mason said. The project extends from the Boulevard’s present east end at Leeson Avenue to M-115 at the west end of the canal. Grant said the residents have no objection to plans for resurfacing the Boulevard but they do protest widening the strip. He said, “There’s a 45 mile per hour road on the other side of the lake, West Division and 13th streets to carry traffic to M-115. We don’t need an I-75 out here.” Another area resident today said part of the protest is based on the question, where would pedestrian and bicycle traffic be accommodated if the motor vehicle lanes were widened. He said the roadway is already very close to the lakeshore. Grant said the petitions should be turned in in time for the next City Commission meeting, Monday night, in order to delay any proposed tree cutting for the project. But, he said he would try to get “more time” because of the difficulty in getting such an effort organized in such a short time. He said the “deadwood” has already been trimmed out of the area and now the plans call for cutting “live trees.” Although the wording of the petition protests only the widening of the Boulevard, Grant said the tree cutting plans were the basis for the protest.
