Aug. 4, 1922
Joe Karcher this morning forcibly ejected L.B. Donnelly from the building on East Harris Street, recently occupied by the gold nine outfit. Karcher was putting on a new Yale lock for John Thomson of the McKinnon Hotel, who says he canceled the Donnelly lease some time ago. Recently Donnelly let the premises to C. Anderson, LeRoy undertaker. The hotel management moved the coffins out but last night, according to Mr. Thomson, Donnelly regained possession of the building. Thomson therefore ordered a new lock put on and again moved out the stuff stored there. Donnelly entered the building today while Karcher was doing the work and ordered Joe off the property. It was Donnelly who moved, however, and Karcher says that when Donnelly got up and stopped mixing it he threatened arrest.
Aug. 4, 1972
One of the few real entertainment fixtures in the area, Lois, Keeps the organ sound alive at the Northwood Inn almost nightly. A Cadillac resident, Lois Mattison — better known just as Lois — has taken her organ music to other parts of the state as well as to various places in the country. She sold Hammond organs for 15 years in 23 counties of the state. Her experience with the instrument led her to performances at night spots in various parts of the state and country. Working as a single performer, she logs a fair share of entertainment time at the Northwood. Lois is at the Timber Lounge, the upstairs portion of the Inn, each Tuesday through Saturday. At performance time, Lois banters occasionally with the audience and then casually sits down at the Hammond organ to play. Her singing many times prompts others to participate in group sing-a-longs. She doesn’t restrict herself to a single area of music, but plays a variety of tunes and is able to field requests quite well. Performing for Kysor at American Truckers Association conventions, Lois has traveled to Chicago, Miami, San Fransisco, Washington D.C. and New York. Sing-a-longs are quite popular at those conventions, she said. She’ll be playing the organ at the next convention set for October 17-20 at Chicago. Locally, Lois performed for 2 1/2 years at the Sun n’ Snow before moving to Northwood in the fall of 1968.
Aug. 4, 1997
It seems astonishing now, looking at the down-on-its-luck appearance of much of Jennings, but once upon a time, this unassuming community on the southern shore of Crooked Lake was the site of a proposed ritzy resort for the very wealthy. As is often the case, a single picture is worth a thousand words. The picture, in this case, is a large, beautifully painted rendering of the proposed development called “Lakewood Hills,” one of hundreds of artifacts crammed into the log cabin museum of the Missaukee County Historical Society. The four-foot-tall, 20-foot-long mural is painted in exacting detail, in flaking tempera paint on paper and mounted on canvas. The rendering provides a panoramic view of Jennings and a dozen lakes, surrounded by the forested countryside. The concept of the project was extravagant. The outcome, however, was tragic. The Lakewood Development Company was organized in 1929, just before the “Roaring Twenties” collapsed into financial chaos with the crash of the New York stock market. Shortly after the crash occurred, the project was abandoned.
