Today in history: students defend book at Manton meeting

Jan. 30, 1933
Applications for the RFC money for welfare road work have been sent in to Washington from all the counties in this district with the exception of Mason County, A.L. Burridge, division engineer, said today. Mason County handles its welfare relief by townships and the necessity of making out separate questionnaire for each of these delayed them. Just as soon as the money is allowed the work will be started, Mr. Burridge said, and he hoped this would be by the first of next week. This application was for just one month, February, and the next period asked for will be March and April. With weather conditions as they are now this amount of money will probably give employment to about 50 to 300 men a day for February, in Wexford County, Mr. Burridge stated. It is estimated that it will give labor to between 4,000 and 5,000 men in this district. All men must be procured from the welfare lists as the highway department is not hiring any men at all, it is stressed. It asks for so many men and they are furnished from the welfare lists. The RFC also provides a way in which a county may obtain an advance loan for immediate relief, the equivalent amount of labor to be furnished later at county expense.
Jan. 30, 1973
“What do you want us to do, go out and try drugs or read about them?” a Manton high school student asked at a meeting Tuesday evening called to discuss “Go Ask Alice,” an apparently controversial book on the Manton High School library shelves. High school students spoke freely in defense of the book, the diary of a 15-year-old girl addicted to drugs, which caused some parents concern because of what they stated was objectionable language. “We are not a law-making organization but we (concerned residents) can make our objections known,” Rev. Roger Herlein, president of the Manton Ministerial Association, stated. He stated that they (the residents) were not there to condemn anyone but to attempt to work with the library personnel. Apparently feeling that tangible ideas were easier to work with than the intangible, the meeting grew into a committee of almost 100 to discuss a possible teen center in Manton.
Jan. 30, 1998
Site problems have finally forced cancellation of North American Snowmobile Festival fireworks. “We tried to save it; we just couldn’t pull it off,” said NASF President Doug Elmore. “Fireworks coordinator Rick Lahmann worked really hard to get this thing off the ground; it’s too bad we ran into problems.” Lahmann noted that the event, annually held over the lake, was canceled along with other lake events after organizers determined that ice on Lake Cadillac would not be safe. Flickers of hope were fanned when the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved, with several stipulations, the Feb. 7 fireworks for the fairgrounds. One of the stipulations was that NASF schedule the event around ice arena activities. A hockey game had already been scheduled, leaving fireworks spectators with severely limited parking space. Organizers did not have time to supply the Haring Township Board of Trustees with a site plan for the display before a special Tuesday meeting, when the board considered the issue. Clerk Robert Raden made a motion to authorize the township fire chief to approve a permit. The board, however, rejected the motion 6-1.
