May 12, 1922
Thursday’s clinical sessions of the Tri-County Medical Society proved one of the finest meetings the physicians of the Cadillac district have had in years and the evening meeting did not close until midnight. Doctors Abbott and Collar of Ann Arbor were the visiting specialists. There were more than a score of member doctors of Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties, with guests, who sat down at the banquet at the Hotel McKinnon last evening the only breathing spell which the attendants had during the day. There was an interesting orthopedic clinic at the Court House in the afternoon, crippled and deformed children and adults from all over this region being on hand for an exhibition of such cases. After the lectures and discussions there were over, there were goitre slides and an address of that subject at the high school auditorium. The evening meeting was staged in the Dreamland Theatre. An eight reel government film on the diagnosis of tuberculosis was the feature of the program. Lectures also were given on the thyroid gland, with films showing the complete operation.
May 12, 1992
Students of the Linden Street Journal and some of their parents got their public say Monday night at the Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education meeting. “I had to come tonight, because my daughter can’t,” said parent Deb Heinz as she broke down. “This is the real world and these young people need to learn how to function in the real world. Kids, young adults, should not be censored.” All who spoke during the public comment portion supported the students, their newspaper and their journalism class. “I feel this class has been treated with utter disrespect,” said Bob Schaafsma. Schaafsma mentioned that students have been struggling with old computers, and “now there’s this episode with the newspaper.” He also said if the administration is concerned with words like “crap” that “maybe we should take a look at the books in our English classes.” The newspaper’s April edition was censored last month by CHS principal David Williams. His decision was supported Monday night by the board. Based on policy, the board backs Dr. Williams’ decision, said board member Craig Weidner. “We’ll take the policy to committee and have discussion on it,” he added. “It’s a privilege to write for the Cadillac newspaper,” staff writer Denise Staffoli said, adding that the paper’s purpose is for expression of student body opinions. “I’m concerned about the students who will have this same class next year.”
