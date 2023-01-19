Today in history: submerged motor cars raised and hauled ashore

Jan. 19, 1933
Two cars which broke through the ice on the lakes last weekend were raised Wednesday afternoon. The car belonging to H.M. (Bill) Harris, in which Mr. Harris narrowly escaped drowning Saturday when it broke through the ice and fell into more than 20 feet of water in Lake Cadillac, was raised onto the ice of the lake about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and towed onto shore. The car was dragged along the bottom of the lake for more than 100 feet before it was raised with the aid of cables and large air-filled drums. It was about 35 feet from shore when raised and men working on it then pulled it on the ice for about 100 feet along shore to get it past a high breakwater in order that it might be pulled onto land. Mud from the bottom of the lake filled the car to the level of the seats. The machine was badly damaged. The left door was torn off, one headlight broken, paint on both front and rear left fenders scraped, the hood bent, windshield broken and steering wheel broken in addition to water damage to the motor. The steering wheel was made of small pieces of wood glued together and the long soaking in water so affected the glue that the wheel broke apart when taken hold of. It is estimated that about 300 persons were on shore watching operations when the car was finally raised. The car belonging to John Nelson of Cherry Grove was raised out of Lake Mitchell Wednesday afternoon. The car had the top and front end damaged. It had been in the lake since Sunday about noon when it broke through thin ice as Mr. Nelson was going to his fish house.
Jan. 19, 1973
Osceola County Prosecutor James Thompson has decided not to issue a warrant in connection with a report last week of an alleged assault by a Pine River School teacher on a student. An investigation into the incident has “not revealed any criminal activity on the part of the teacher,” Thompson said. The father of a student at the school reported to Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post a 21-year-old teacher had spanked the student during a class repeatedly with a wooden paddle.
Jan. 19, 1998
The ball is rolling on various municipal projects for the coming building season. Public hearings on some projects were set for Feb. 2 during Cadillac’s council meeting Monday. The assessment roll for the largest project, the first step in what is planned as a continuing sidewalk rehabilitation project, was presented Monday. This year, Cadillac will begin the rehabilitation with an estimated $26,412 in repairs to sidewalks and driveway aprons centered on Cobb Street. Alley paving is also on the city’s slate. Set for public hearing were Crippen to North Street and Mosser to Cobb alley paving. The estimated cost of these projects if $5,880 each. Some of the residents with adjoining property had requested the improvements. Another project to be funded by special assessment would bring municipal water to three homes on the north side of Sunnyside Drive. The estimated cost for the project is $7,101. Again, the improvement will come at the request of residents.
