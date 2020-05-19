May 19, 1970
What was announced as an explosion at Kysor Industrial Corporation Sunday afternoon turned out to be a test situation for Mercy Hospital personnel. The annual mock disaster planned by the hospital was accomplished with the help of Boy Scouts, local ambulance services, doctors and Gray Ladies. A disaster call "complete alert" was announced at 2:05 p.m., according to hospital officials. Off-duty personnel were called to the hospital by a chain-call system initiated by the hospital switchboard to department heads and their personnel. At the simulated explosion scene, "victims" were tagged with injury identification and taken to the hospital by local ambulance services. The 25 Boy Scouts from Troops 125 and 48 who served as victims were taken to the emergency entrance of the hospital, then to the physical medicine department for sorting of injuries. Major medical cases were assigned to first and second floor departments, major surgical to surgery, minor surgery to emergency room I, burns to emergency rooms I and II, fractures to emergency room III, shock to rooms 101 and 109. Those who required minor treatment were taken to a classroom in the nursing school and deceased victims were placed in the morgue which was set up in the Guild Room of the nursing school. An "all clear" signal was given at 2:47 p.m. Hospital officials said they were very satisfied with the drill for which "Disaster Plan for Local Disaster" was instituted. Physicians who gave their assistance at the disaster scene were Dr. Thomas Richmond, Dr. Lawrence Garber, Dr. Dennis VanAlst, Dr. Millard Posthuma, Dr. John C. Inman and Dr. Flora Stehouwer. Scout Leader Harry Wernert supervised the Boy Scout activity.
May 19, 1995
Don March, of Cadillac, left town three months ago carrying 50 extra pounds on his body and a heavy burden of doubts in his mind. He wondered if he had the stamina and financial support to cover 10,000 miles on foot in one year. Three months later, March is confident, fit and pretty much on schedule for his long, long walk. March is walking 10,000 miles over the United States to raise awareness of food pantries. March worked at Northwest Gleaner's Food Pantry in Cadillac before he started his journey. In his odyssey, March has seen the splendor and savagery of nature as well as the sting of urban problems. "I tell people all the time I'm not walking for hunger," March said. "I'm walking to stop hunger. If I can raise awareness of food pantries, I've accomplished something." He started in Portland, Oregon, Feb. 23, his 60th birthday. He plans to go east to Portland, Maine, then south along the coast until he reaches Florida. From there he will head west again until he hits southern California. The last leg of his journey includes a walk up the west coast until he returns to Portland, Oregon.
