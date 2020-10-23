Oct. 23, 1920
The sheriff was forced to go out near the Fair Grounds today to restrain Mrs. Myrtle Hanson, who was suffering from hysteria and was uncontrollable. Mrs. Hanson is a sister of Earl Robinson, the young man who was arrested recently by federal officers on a charge of tampering with a rural mailbox. The young woman ran away from her mother at the city hall and started down Mitchell Street. Her mother ran after her, but was unable to quiet her or bring her back. State Troopers went after her but could not get her in a small closed car. The sheriff was notified and took her home where it was believed she would be quiet. A hearing will be held in Federal Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday at which Mrs. Hanson will be a witness. The excitement of the arrest and the impending hearing caused the girl to show the mental aberration, her mother believes, as it is said the girl is otherwise normal. The young woman’s nervousness dates from the time her husband joined the army, the mother stated.
Oct. 23, 1970
Property owners have filed suit against the city of Cadillac in an attempt to keep the controversial condominium rezoning ordinance from being put into effect. Thirty-three owners of property near the proposed condominium project filed suit in Wexford Circuit Court Friday afternoon asking the court to issue a restraining order to keep the city from giving effect to the amending ordinance and asking that Cadillac also be restrained from issuing any building permits pursuant to the amending ordinance. The suit also asks the court to judge the rezoning ordinance invalid and requests an order for the city to show cause why a preliminary injunction should not be issued to keep the city from giving effect to the ordinance. Enforcing the zoning ordinance, according to the suit, would be directly contrary to the purposes of the comprehensive zoning ordinance of Sept. 1960, because: it does not promote the health, safety, morals or the general welfare of the community; it will greatly increase congestion in the streets, particularly on Holly Road; it will cause an overcrowding of land; and it does not facilitate, but on the contrary, diminishes the adequate provision of transportation, water, sewage, schools, parks and other public facilities.
