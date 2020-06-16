June 16, 1970
Training, concentrated at the platoon level, is in store for members of Company C of the First Battalion of 246 Armor of the Michigan National Guard based at Cadillac when they report for two weeks of summer camp at Camp Grayling July 25. Capt. Kent Johns, commanding officer of the armor unit, reported that tactical training is included in the training schedule. The only unit under Johns' command, the mortar platoon, would be involved in firing live ammunition, but the other units would possibly fire live ammunition at a later date and possibly at another site. Bivouac is slated for the second week of operations for the unit at Grayling encampment. Johns said his command would receive 20 riot batons, and that no date was scheduled for instruction of the use of the batons. Johns said he assumed that no more than a squad of men, numbering 12 soldiers, would be instructed with anti-demonstration equipment.
June 16, 1995
Looking to buy a pet peacock? Or maybe a pheasant, or even an ostrich? Cadillac area residents and visitors shopping for exotic birds will be in luck this weekend. While colorful man-made creations are out on the street for the Cadillac Cruisers Car Show, colorful creatures will be on display inside the Wexford Civic Arena. The Michigan Bird and Game Breeders Association will hold a "Swap and Sale" at the arena beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Association board member Jared Emerick said he didn't know yet what type of animals will be there, but owners of all types of animals were invited. The association has invited owners of any animal, be it domestic, exotic or legally held wild species. The list of invitees ranges from pheasants to emus, and includes peafowl, poultry, waterfowl and caged birds. Non-bird species are also welcome, including dogs and cats, farm animals, potbellied pigs, pygmy goats, skunks, fox, racoons, squirrels, deer, lizards and spiders. "I got a call from one man from Wisconsin who's bringing llamas and tropical birds," Emerick said. "There may also be ostriches, emus and rheas (large birds related to ostriches), but I'm not sure yet. It's hard to say who's going to show up, but we expect a lot of people." The association is a statewide non-profit group that promotes breeding of birds and animals, and regularly holds swap meets and sales in southern Michigan, he said. The Cadillac event is an attempt to get northern Michigan breeders involved in the association, and could become an annual event if successful.
