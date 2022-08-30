Aug. 30, 1922
The value of summer visitors to a community in the way of increased business is shown by the visit this week of the Grand Rapids Association of Commerce Party which made advance arrangements for the coming of the Furniture City wholesalers next month. “See what we have here,” said Lee H. Bierce to C.R. Smith, secretary of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce, pointing to packages and bundles of merchandise which Mr. and Mrs. Bierce were taking to their hotel. “I wonder if your Cadillac merchants appreciate the value to them of the tourist trade here. Our purchases this morning represent more than $30 and we really hadn’t planned to buy any of these things at this time. We went into one store to look around merely because the window was attractive and the store was inviting and we bought more than $8 worth there. Calling at the newspaper office we saw an advertisement which attracted Mrs. Bierce and she bought a dress for herself and tells me it was altered to meet her personal wishes without extra charge. Cadillac is not only a pretty town to look at but you have good merchants and business men here and they ought to greatly profit from the tourist trade which your city now has and which I am sure will rapidly increase in volume and in value.” The reason the summer business is of such advantage to Cadillac is that the tourists make no money while here. They are not taking any funds away from the community but leaving here to build up this city whatever they spend. The counterbalance is the money which Cadillac people spend on winter vacations in California or Florida. The more this community does to develop its summer resort business the greater will be the balance in its favor.
Aug. 30, 1972
John McDowell has been named coroner for Osceola County, appointed to complete the term of the late James Livingston. County Clerk Carl Wyman, Probate Judge Dic I. Cooper, and Prosecuting Attorney James Thompson made the appointment. McDowell and Howard Fosnaught of Marion are the county coroners and will serve as such for the remainder of this year. They are slated to be the last two to hold this office in the state since legislation abolishing that particular position will become effective Jan. 1, 1973.
Aug. 30, 1997
An investment group apparently has found just cause to delay the marriage of OMC, owner of Cadillac’s Four Winns operations, and Detroit Diesel. Greenway Partners L.P., a New York-based investment group, has tendered an offer to Outboard Marine Corporation’s shareholders for $18 per share. The offer is $2 more per share than Detroit Diesel’s earlier tender of $16 per share. Marlena Cannon, OMC’s director of public affairs, said any possible deal is in the hands of the company’s shareholders. “Both Detroit Diesel and Greenway sent offers to our shareholders,” said Cannon. “Our shareholders can choose which of the two they want to sell to.” Cannon said the Securities and Exchange Commission has placed a gag order on the companies, which restricts what the companies can say about the potential sale. But, she did say other factors besides the per share offer are involved in the two tender offers that could sway the board either way. In its SEC filing, OMC said its board “is unable to make a recommendation either in favor or in opposition to” Greenway’s higher offer. Four Winns was bought by OMC from the Winn family in 1986.
