April 14, 1922
Preparedness was adopted as Wexford County’s position on the grasshopper situation for the season. Proposals to sell all and part of the 18,000 pounds of white arsenic now stored in Cadillac by the county farm officials were turned down by the board which decided to play safe and wait till the June session. By then, it was pointed out, it would be evident whether there was to be a real plague this season. If there was, the county would have on hand, with the supplies of about five tons now held in the various townships, almost enough for a big campaign like that of two years ago. If there were few hoppers, the township would have enough and other counties which had lots of hoppers might strengthen the market for the surplus now held here by the county. The market now is down on the position to around seven cents, while the county paid 11 for its present supply, during the big plague two years ago and cost being 20 cents owing to shortage and war conditions. Supervisor Frederick urged that the county should not dispose at half price of materials it might need to save a little storage. This bill hereafter will be less, it was pointed out, and the supply is well kept and insured at the Cadillac Produce Co.
April 14, 1972
“They don’t play no Mickey Mouse games with me. I say, ‘baby, I been there and I’m not about to go playing any games!’” Those were the words of Thomas Bullock, director of the Project Rehab in Grand Rapids, a program which offers hope and help for drug addicts who are searching for a way to kill their habit before they kill themselves. Bullock spoke to 60 persons at the Reed City Drug Council meeting Thursday night, and his talk had impact. He could speak with authority because he himself was on the hard stuff for a long, long time. He kicked it, and now he helps others along the same road. Bullock said Project Rehab began in March of 1968 because of the “definite void in service in the Grand Rapids area” for dope users. Anyone narcotics addicted at that time had but three choices: to go to Kalamazoo for about five days, then return back to the same situation they were in before they tried to kick the habit; to Lexington, Kentucky for a four and one-half month program, or fake their way into a hospital for help. Bullock said addicts couldn’t get into a hospital just because of that problem. They had to fool the doctors and pretend they had stomach aches, headaches, play crazy, anything to get through those doors. “Fortunately, the Kiwanis Club was looking for a worthwhile community project to assist,” Bullock said. “They purchased a 10 room house for our program and this was sure welcome ‘cause we’d used that two room situation for groups, methadone dispensing, a drop-in center, and counseling,” he said. “The Project people began organizing ‘rap’ sessions, where these users could come in and talk about their problems, and try to break some of the patterns that lead to drug abuse. The users that came in had already hit bottom and were coming in trying to find a way out of the chaos they were in.”
April 14, 1997
Kelly’s Deli, 201 N. Mitchell St., found itself with new owners in March. Joe and Carol Perrin are already happy with their new enterprise. “Everything’s been selling well and we’re having a blast,” Joe said. Joe noted that the good reputation for the deli’s food will be maintained, “Our goal is to stay with the healthy fast food. This is the crowd we want to cater to.” The corner of 1604 N. Mitchell St. and Ball Ave. is now occupied by Premiere Video. With eye-catching outside signage, the 6,500 square feet building doubles the space where the business was previously located, according to Susan Martin, store clerk. Martin pointed out the use of bright colored neon-effect lighting and corresponding mod-decor carpeting. “We have a large selection of free kid’s videos and we carry Nintendo 64, Playstation, and Sega Saturn and we do sell previously previewed videos,” she added. Farm Credit Services will be relocating to new offices at the corner of Mackinaw Trail and south U.S. 131. Dave Meyering, branch manager, explained the reason for the move, “Our business has grown to the point we need to add staff and the present building won’t allow that.”
