Dec. 21, 1921
Thursday, Dec. 22, the public is invited cordially to attend the opening of a Swedish home bakery at 203 N. Mitchell St., next to the city hall. This bakery will specialize in fancy pastries. W. Johansson will be in charge of the baking end of the business, coming to Cadillac after 23 years experience in the largest and best bakeries in Europe, such as Gustaf Turnblad in Stockholm and similar establishments in Berlin and Copenhagen. He will turn out fancy Swedish pastries and will use on substitute or compounds in his kitchen. Sales and store management will be in charge of John Falk, who has made his home in Cadillac the past 20 years. Prompt and courteous service is the aim of the new firm which will handle fancy home-made candy as well as a complete line of baked goods.
Dec. 21, 1971
Members of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate Board met with architects of the W-M Vocational Center Monday night to tour the recently erected structure and discuss plans for its completion. Guided by Vocational Director Robert Deck Jr., and architectural representatives of Daverman Associates Inc., the board visited the spacious rooms being constructed to hold equipment for such classes such as resource management, building trades, health occupations and various others to be offered by the center. The new building is located at 9901 E. 36 Road (at 13th Street near Crosby Road). After touring the large facility, the group returned to the district office to view and discuss the floor plans of the building. The plans have called for completed corridors, tiled finishes to some floor areas, a dining area, a brick finish to the center’s outer surface and many other features. Architects acknowledged that parking areas for the facility are due to be blacktopped and have figured the final details down to the composition and design of the “Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Center” sign to identify the learning facility.
Dec. 21, 1996
Despite a lack of violent intent, two McBain students are facing the consequences for their actions. The school board Monday expelled a fifth grade students for the remainder of the school year for bringing a handgun to school. Earlier in the day, officials dealt with a bomb threat. A 10th grade student confessed Tuesday to calling in the Monday morning bomb threat, said Superintendent Dan Bachman. Students were not evacuated from the building for several reasons, he said. “It appeared from all of the evidence that it was a threat,” Bachman said. “It was probably the safest and best place to keep students. I am confident it was a wise and prudent decision.” Students would not have been allowed to go to their lockers for coats that would have been needed for any extended time spent outside. Busing students out of the area would have taken nearly an hour because all bus drivers were dispatched elsewhere, Bachman said. Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies and Bachman searched school grounds. Expulsion of the fifth grade student for the remainder of the school year stems from a Nov. 18 incident. Under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy, a student faces mandatory expulsion for bringing weapons to school. The law does allow some leniency based on certain exceptions. Because the student is in special education, the district will continue to provide services but off school grounds, Bachman said. The district will need to pay for a portion of the continued education, he said. The student brought his grandfather’s handgun to school to show to another student, Bachman said. He also brought ammunition but the gun was not loaded. “The gun was kept in a box and he simply opened the lid to let one child look,” Bachman said. “The child kept the gun in his locker all day.”
