Jan. 14, 1922
Bogus stock promoters find little from the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce in the way of the innocent aid usually received from like organizations in many cities. Almost daily requests come to the Chamber of Commerce for telephone directories, city directories, membership rosters from firms purporting to be reliable banking or investment institutions, Secretary C.R. Smith states. The letters come on beautifully engraved stationery, but investigation invariably discloses that the requests are for bogus purposes, so now they reach the waste basket without attention. Because, however, it is the customary thing for the Chamber of Commerce secretaries of the state to comply with the requests, a movement is on foot, which, if adopted at the Michigan secretaries’ meeting at Grand Rapids next February, will discontinue the practice. While this move will not prevent the lake stock promoters from using the directories for mailing lists, it will make them more difficult to secure, and through it other cities will get the same protection from these promoters that the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce endeavors to give.
Jan. 14, 1972
A special meeting of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the Junior High School library for the purpose of considering an official’s request for expulsion of a student. Members of the board, Thursday night, held a closed formal hearing on the request in which a female student is accused of furnishing marijuana cigarettes to other students. The hearing had been requested by an attorney for the girl’s parents. The expulsion request came to the board from high school Principal John Laurent.
Jan. 14, 1997
Cadillac Area Public Schools board members learned about one computer software investment right from the source: elementary school students who use it. Students from several CAPS schools gathered before Monday night’s board meeting at Lincoln Elementary School to show off the system of programs from Computer Curriculum Corporation. Just in case, each board member was seated near a student who could help them if they got lost on their computer. Several board members laughed, as they reported on their observations later, and said they couldn’t keep up with the youngsters. McKinley Elementary School fourth grader Dan Stuber was learning about materials that conduct electricity, using a simulated circuit on his computer screen. The computer asked if cotton would complete the circuit and light a bulb. When Stuber said “no” and tested his theory by inserting a piece of virtual cotton into the circuit, the computer screen flashed a congratulations on a correct answer. He was asked how learning on a computer compared to a regular classroom lesson with the teacher speaking. “I like learning this way,” he said. “It doesn’t take up time if someone else has trouble with it. You can keep going through (the lesson) without stopping for them.”
