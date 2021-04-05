April 5, 1921
The Cadillac Retail Grocers and Merchants Association held a meeting in the Chamber of Commerce office to discuss closing the stores on the Thursday afternoon of the coming Auto Show. It was decided that out of courtesy to the automobile dealers the stores would remain open to accommodate the visitors to Cadillac on that day and to make the business section of the city more interesting. “The grocers do not anticipate any greatly increased volume of business during the automobile show,‘ said J.M. Bothwell, secretary of the merchants organization, “but it was believed that to close on the first day of the show would not be fair to the other merchants who desire to make the streets look as attractive as possible nor to the automobile dealers who are spending their money and time to bring crowds to Cadillac.‘
April 5, 1971
Although some members of the Wexford County Selective Service Board have expressed strong feelings on the court martial conviction of Lt. William Calley Jr. in the murder of Vietnamese civilians at My Lai, they have made no decision to quit their positions like two draft boards in other Michigan counties have done. The report of resignations of members of draft boards in Huron and Clinton counties added to numerous other incidents across the country, which are resulting in a new form of protest. “I am in complete agreement with the president’s move,‘ said Everett Stenman, one of five members of the Wexford County Board. “I feel there are more people to blame than Calley himself, particularly in the upper echelon,‘ Stenman said. Quentin Shine, another board member, said, “I think the president did exactly the right thing. I would have been a little upset if it hadn’t ended this way. I didn’t agree with the court martial decision,‘ he said. Hale Dickerson, another member, sad “no comment‘ on the issue, and no comments were available from William Baker of Mesick who is in Florida or from Robert Moore of Cadillac. With only two statements from the board, a general consensus of opinion of the board could not be drawn. Stenman, however, said he didn’t think any of the members of the Wexford Board had considered resigning, but he added he was not a spokesman for the group. “Sure, it reflects on the service, but we still have a job to do,‘ Stenman concluded. Meanwhile, in Washington, President Richard M. Nixon’s Western Union Telegraph machine was running behind on thousands of telegrams sent by citizens concerning Calley. Reports indicated the telegrams and letters the president is receiving were about 100 to one in favor of Calley.
April 5, 1996
Bryce Alger says he is “at the end of his rope‘ with rude snowmobilers trekking across his property. Alger told the Wexford County board Wednesday about a confrontation with a snowmobile who knocked him to the ground when he refused to allow the sled driver to cross his property. “We need tourist dollars and we need it bad but there is a Constitution — both federal and state — to protect property owners,‘ he said. “And we’re not doing it. We are not giving enough to the sheriff to do it. You’ve got a state problem but you’ve got a local problem too.‘ Alger and three other property owners in heavily traveled areas urged the board to establish a county task force to seek solutions. The board unanimously obliged. The task force will determine speeds and hours of operation along certain county roads. It also will try to determine alternative routes to trail heads to avoid safety hazards and trespassing problems. The task force includes residents of heavily traveling areas, board members and representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service, snowmobile recreation businesses, Cadillac Visitors Bureau, Wexford County Road Commission and Cadillac Winter Promotions. The task force will focus on roads such as South Lake Mitchell Drive, commonly known as Pole Road, as well as 35 and 46 roads. Alger calls these areas “suicide roads‘ in the winter as packs of snowmobiles head off to trails. The county is taking action to deal with the problem locally. A full-time officer was assigned to snowmobile patrol this winter and patrol cars were frequently assigned to heavily traveled roads. But Sheriff Gary Finstrom said the county can only do so much until there is a change in state law.
