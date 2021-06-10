June 10, 1921
Dave and Lloyd Ferris and Arthur Bechtel today were notified to appear in Justice Andrew Carlson's court tomorrow morning. These drivers refused to obey the police ban on parking taxicabs on Mitchell Street. The police swore out warrants today which the city attorney, W.H. Yearnd, will prosecute in justice court because it is understood that the taxi drivers have been conferring with the judge of Recorder's Court, E.J. Millington. The warrants charge the defendants with being taxicab drivers who parked on Mitchell Street. The Blue Line cabs are parking on the side streets today pending the outcome of the test cases against the Ferris and Bechtel firms. Teddy Burke, another driver who is not in the Blue Line organization, did not take out a license the first of the month. There are many interesting points to the taxicab controversy. The drivers claim that the public wants them on the corner of Mitchell and Harris street, convenient to depots and hotels and in the recognized civic center. All the physicians' offices are near, also, and many times patients wish cabs to return home or cars are needed for accident cases, the drivers say. The Blue Line Cab Co. just installed telephones at the Russell Hotel. That organization offered to pay for concrete paving on the south side of Harris Street off Mitchell if the city would allow that stretch to be paved, members said. The taxicab men said that if they had to park on Mason Street, where the city authorities suggested, that patrons could not be blamed for calling police headquarters to get a taxi. Police however say that the taxi men can use any side street, Mason being merely a suggestion as it is paved at the side, not much used and fairly central. It has been suggested that Harris Street below Mitchell, where the drays now stand, would be a good taxi station, convenient and even nearer the depots it would be better to get the teams farther away from the center of the city for a regular stand, advocates of this plan declared. The city authorities last year told the taxicab men that if they would stay in the center of the street and not park at the curbs, which is prohibited to all traffic, that the ordinance against taxicabs parking on Mitchell Street would not be enforced. The drivers failed to observe this agreement, however, police say, and now that there is agitation for some system of parking to make more room on Mitchell Street the commercial vehicles must go.
June 10, 1971
Attempts will be made to secure agreement among interested persons for routings of sections of the new U.S. 131 freeway between Howard City and Ashton. The attempts will be made by officers of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association to help prevent delays in construction that might come about through excessive controversy over the route. Corridor, or location, hearings are planned soon for consideration of the approximate location of the new highway from Howard City to Big Rapids. Later, hearings will be held by highway officials on location for the highway from Big Rapids to a point near Ashton, directors of the U.S. 131 Association were told at their regular meeting Wednesday night. It was reported to the group that Senate bill 300, introduced by Sen. John Toepp of Cadillac to provide for a bond issue for completion of Michigan's freeway program, has not yet been reported out of committee. If this bonding program is approved, it was reported that contracts for U.S. 131 freeway to a point just south of Cadillac would be let by the third quarter of 1974 for the section from Ashton northward and from Reed City to Ashton by the first quarter of 1976. The highway south of Reed City is planned with present highway funds to be under contract by the third quarter of 1975. With bonding money, it is planned by the highway officials to have contracts let by the second quarter of 1980 for completion of U.S. 131 to a junction with U.S. 31 near Traverse City by the fourth quarter of 1977 and on to a junction with I-75 by the second quarter of 1980. Contracts are to be let this year for construction from M-57 north to M-46, near Howard City.
