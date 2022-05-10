May 10, 1922
Another round in the taxicab battle was fought at the city hall last night when the proposed new ordinance was generally revamped. Following a two-hour seance the measure was introduced and is due to be passed Thursday afternoon at another special meeting in order that it may begin effect by June 1. Rates generally were rewritten following the conference between R.T. Bectel, representing the drivers, and the city officials. Mr. Bectel produced actual figures as to his expenses and income from two cars, showing that his expenses were 14 2-3 cents a mile during the past year. The minimum fare of 25 cents therefore was made to apply to the first half-mile instead of mile of haul. This gives a low fare for short downtown hauls, but gives the drivers the present rate of 50 cents for longer ones. The minimum fare is 50 cents for a mile and one half, the second 2 cents covering a mile. The schedule for trips around the lake also was altered. Fare for one or two passengers was raised from $1 to $1.50 and for three or four passengers from $1.50 to $2. For funerals, the charge of $4 was made to apply to five-passenger cars, with $5 fees legalized for seven-passenger cars. The license for horse drawn vehicles was raised from $5 to $15 on the grounds that some operator might put on a big carry all. The schedule of night hours, when, as in winter, rates are to be doubled, was extended to 6 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.
May 10, 1972
The growth of building space, equipment, service facilities and the number of patients at Mercy Hospital was outlined for a group of Cadillac businessmen Tuesday afternoon. This growth was outlined by Donald H. Pound, consultant for Mercy Hospital, and Sister Mary Ricardo, RSM, administrator of the local hospital, following a luncheon served in the auditorium of Merch School of Practical Nursing. The Tuesday noon group of businessmen is one of several, representing various interest groups in the city, visiting the hospital as part of the observance of National Hospital Week. Pound presented a short history of the hospital from 1908 when the original unit was presented to the Sisters of Mercy for Cadillac patients by Mr. and Mrs. Delos Diggins. In 1946, the new main portion of the hospital was built, followed in 1965 by the School of Nursing and additional patient rooms addition and power plant. Pound also reviewed numerous renovations, new department installations and smaller building additions constructed in more recent years. He pointed out that in the short period of 1968 to 1971 the number of patient discharges increased from 5,937 to 7,114, patient days from 45,454 to 48,317, beds available from 149 to 184, and births, from 513 to 616. Considerable increases have also been experienced in such fields as X-ray laboratory tests, physical therapy and other services for both in-hospital and out-patients.
May 10, 1997
Cadillac High School newspaper students will address the Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education Monday night. The students’ April edition of the Linden Street Journal was censored last month by principal David Williams. Students plan on discussing the issue during the community comments portion of the meeting.
