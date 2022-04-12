April 12, 1922
Spring brings back the annual problem of the city commission, that of traffic regulation for the taxicabs and drays. Last night’s regular meeting of the city fathers largely was given over to an airing of the problem, three definite steps resulting. First, commissioners Given and Reiser were appointed with the city attorney by Mayor James Johnston to draft a new ordinance regulating taxicab fares. Second, City Manager Johnston was instructed to negotiate with the Pennsylvania Railroad for lease of a strip of land for a permanent dray stand. Third, City Clerk Warden was instructed to notify Saginaw interests that Cadillac at this time was not interested in the establishment of a motor bus service here. A.J. Sands and D.R. Clark, who operate bus lines in Saginaw and Flint, presented copies of ordinances regulating such traffic in various Michigan cities. Some months ago these negotiations opened but in the judgment of the commission the city could not properly support such an enterprise. Many residents have cars and distances are not sufficiently great here to make public transportation lines a necessity and therefore advisable. Also, the city fathers were not inclined to sign away exclusive rights to the streets to outside parties, feeling that local interests should be protected. The impression appeared quite general, however, that the fares charged by local taxicabs are unreasonable and unwarranted. City Attorney Yearned denounced the scale as war prices and an outrage under present conditions. He urged an ordinance with teeth fixing rates at a more reasonable figure. The Blue Line taxicab operators have restored normal prices, he pointed out, and no drivers should be allowed to collect more.
April 12, 1972
The possibility of Wexford County having a detective for special investigation of felony crimes was extended Tuesday afternoon to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. Robert Cooper of the Office of Criminal Justice in Lansing and the Law Enforcement Assistance office in Washington, told how such a position could be filled locally, financed with Law Enforcement Assistance Act funds, except for $837.50 from each the county and the city of Cadillac. Cooper’s plan was devised to serve a 10-county area of northwest Michigan and would take effect next January after anticipated funding in August. The detective would work under the auspices of the office of the prosecuting attorney in this county and would have headquarters in the jail building. Cooper asked the county board to authorize a letter of intent to participate in the plan to be submitted with the application for funding. He will also ask the city for a similar letter, he said. Local funds would be included in the 1973 budgets. In a second plan, Cooper said a “crime prevention officer” could be trained to work in the local area at no local cost.
April 12, 1997
The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will turn the first dirt Monday at groundbreaking ceremonies for the new 6/7 grade building on Mackinaw Trail. Board members will be on hand to offer comments on the opportunities this building will offer students and the community. The new building will contain over 100,000 square feet with a gymnasium, cafeteria, media center and office/counseling areas. The three classroom learning lab wings will be designed with technology for student research and production in small, medium and larger rooms. Special learning spaces will be designed for vocal and instrumental music, technology education, art, living skills, special education and foreign language. The school, once finished, will have a sloped roof, brick exterior and central hall areas topped with a sky light. The building is intended to blend well with surrounding hills and trees. The school will overlook the valley of Clam Lake Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.