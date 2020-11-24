Nov. 24, 1920
The latest development in the football quarrel between the Cadillac High School and Traverse City High School was a visit made by Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen to Traverse Tuesday when he ordered R.A. Peterman, faculty manager and A.J. Duncanson, principal of the High School and coach of the football team, to appear in Circuit Court Monday to show cause for disregarding the injunction issued last Saturday to prevent the game with Pontiac being played at Traverse City. When Traverse City at the eleventh hour cancelled the scheduled game with Cadillac for Nov. 20, and took on the Pontiac team, it caused the Cadillac team much expense and disappointment. The contract with the Traverse City school being valid, it was considered that the date belonged to Cadillac and an injunction was obtained from Judge Lamb restraining Traverse City from giving the date to any school other than Cadillac. The injunction was served at the start of the game by Sheriff Christoffersen who made the service on Duncanson and Peterman of the Traverse City faculty. The school officials decided to go ahead with the game and tied Pontiac 7 to 7. The disregard of the court order was a clear case of contempt, it is stated, and the order to appear in court and defend the action was issued by Judge Lamb, acting in the absence of Judge Mayne of the Traverse circuit. Sheriff Christophersen stated that when he served the summons on the Traverse school officials, they told him they had tried to stop the game and had told the captain of the team they had better obey the injunction, but that the citizens on the field had urged the team to go ahead with the game, which was done. Traverse City claimed to be dissatisfied with the selection of officials for the Cadillac game and used that as an excuse for cancelling the game, although Cadillac school official say the referee, umpire and head linesman previously agreed upon were satisfactory until the opportunity came to play Pontiac. Traverse City has a good team this year and until the Pontiac game had an uncrossed line. It was stated by Traverse City that the game with Pontiac would give the team a better chance at the state championship and more prestige if the game was won. Cadillac in return says the game could have been cancelled by more honorable means than a last minute refusal to play and that had Traverse City presented its problem in a sportsmanlike manner, the game would have been called off and Cadillac would have rooted for Traverse to win against the down-staters.
Nov. 24, 1970
It was a bad day for "site seeing" but the wind and rain didn't keep school superintendents from inspecting two possible sites for a vocational education center. Guided by Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Supt. Sherman Martin and County Engineer Robert Hinkley soggy superintendents from Wexford and Missaukee counties and Pine River and Marion schools looked at property Friday afternoon on the east and west ends of 13th Street north of Cadillac. Superintendents favored the eastern site, in part because drainage seemed to be better. It was pointed out, however, that other possible locations should be considered. The eastern property inspected is 240 acres of state owned land north of 13th Street by Crosby Road. It is heavily wooded with steep knolls and ravines on its eastern border but more level on its western edge. Martin said about 160 acres would be needed, but probably less if the state agreed to not allow development in adjacent property. According to Chester Finster, a member of the County Planning Commission and retired soil specialist, the area is primarily sand soil which is easy to move for development. Martin said the school's architect thought this site had good possibilities. Lack of city sewer, electrical and water lines was seen as a disadvantage. However, the area is within a mile of the city sewage plant. Superintendents saw the swampy nature of the site on the western end of 13th Street as its main drawback. The property is federally owned forest land and lies north of the 13th Street extension under construction near U.S. 115. Finster said the area is mucky in spots. He pointed out that it is an old lake bed that once held part of what is now Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac. Hinkley said surveying showed the area was not as low as it looked. He said construction of the 13th Street extension has helped drain the area and it could be sufficiently drained for construction. Superintendents are expected to consider other possible sites before deciding on a location for the vocational education center. They are acting in an advisory capacity, since the final choice of location rests with the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Board.
