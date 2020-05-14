May 14, 1970
Teenagers across the country are taking up musical instruments to fill the churches with the sounds of today. Echoes of the current vibrant music scene are now heard in churches across the country as a lively new expression of faith develops. Young people are translating sacred scripture and traditional religious ideals into the modern musical idiom. The Catholics were the first to use the folk service as a regular weekly event on a national scale. Protestant and Jewish congregations, however, also have started using the "new music" in worship services. Research by the American Music Conference shows the movement spreading across the nation. The Catholic Church started the folk mass as an attempt to reach and hold young people in the church. And they have responded enthusiastically. Often they create colorful pennants featuring slogans like "I've gotta be me" and posters emblazoned with the words "Love" or "Peace" to display in the church. The youths have made the masses their own by writing and performing new music relevant to today. High school and college age groups ranging in number from four to as many as 12 play guitars, banjos, bass fiddles, tambourines, trumpets, drums and, in fact, whatever is available. The more conservative congregations sing along to folk songs played on the traditional organ. Entire masses have been written in folk, jazz, bossa nova, rock and mariachi styles. Age-old scripture has been set to a new hard-driving beat and new words have been set to secular songs like "Michael Row the Boat Ashore." Pop songs from the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and Bob Dylan blend well with the folk mass and are used often. Protest songs — "We Shall Overcome," "Blowin' in the Wind," and "Kill I Never Will" — carry the social and political issues into the church and give the mass a relevance and immediacy that the kids want.
May 14, 1995
The Greater Cadillac Area may boast a small-town atmosphere but it has a big-town problem: lack of adequate housing. The housing crunch is inflating house and rental prices and forcing would-be residents to travel from as far as 40 miles away to work in Cadillac. According to a report compiled by Cadillac Chamber of Commerce Director Ron Andrews, the Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola county area needs 1,250 new housing units to house residents brought by the creation of 5,910 new jobs in the last five years. "It looks like there are shortages of varying degrees at all levels," said Pete Stalker, Cadillac assistant city manager. "Our view is this is a serious problem and we are making resources available to address it." The lack of available housing in the area is driving up the prices of homes. "It's affecting the price of houses, no doubt about that," said C.J. Ryder, of Century 21 Progressive. "It is a sellers' market right now." Ryder said the biggest demand for housing is in the $40,000-$70,000 price range, but that is not limited to just the greater Cadillac area. In a recent one-hour period, Ryder received five inquiries on houses, three were for homes in the $40,000-$70,000 range. "I don't feel there is any housing boom," said John Saari, Cadillac building inspector. "We are at the opposite end, we should be building a lot more than we are. There is a big housing deficit. We need a boom real badly."
