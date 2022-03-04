March 4, 1922
By Wednesday night, every house in Cadillac will be getting electric current, utility men predicted this noon. Last night there were 1,000 out of 2,200 electric light users in Cadillac getting current over temporary lines, Manager S.W. Webb of the Consumers Power Co. reported this morning. In the case of residences not getting lights when there is current on each side of it, a notice to the power office will bring relief. Out-of-town workmen will miss some service lines, Mr. Webb says, but these will be connected up as fast as the company learns of them. All of the northeast section of the city in the Washington, Lincoln, Garfield zone will be connected up today, most of it being reached for last night. The big section southeast of the High School is getting the attention of several crews today. Other crews are working on the leads out Wood Street. Practically all power users except factories and round houses in the north end now are hooked up, and the city pumping stations. Substantial progress is being made there today and Harristown residences will get lights fast now. Practically all the high tension transmission wires are on the ground, frozen into the marshes and brush. Practically every span on these heavy lines are broken and the task of rebuilding is a formidable one. Last night the new construction crew got as far as the canal. George Stecker, transmission chief in charge of this work, went to Big Rapids today to straighten out the work of rebuilding at Rogers dam, where a plant burned recently. He will be back in Cadillac in a day or two, but has the work here on the dam line fully organized now.
March 4, 1972
A request that the use of Camp Hoxey as a prison facility be discontinued “at the earliest possible time” has been sent to Gus Harrison, Corrections Commission director, by Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Edward W. TenHouten. TenHouten points out in his communication to Harrison that the camp has caused a considerable burn to the people of Wexford County since it was first opened late in 1970. Area residents registered strong protests to the camp being used as a prison facility and Sen. John F. Toepp attempted to have provisions for a youth honor camp at Hoxey stricken from the Corrections Department budget in 1970. Toepp’s effort failed and first prisoners were housed at the camp about Dec. 1, 1970. TenHouten’s letters lists a number of illegal acts which were allegedly committed by the inmates of the camp, beginning with an escape and car theft on Dec. 2, 1970.
March 4, 1997
It’s yet unclear whether the Cadillac City Council will pursue court attempts aimed at stopping local sales of “obscene” materials. Following a brief regular meeting Monday, councilmen met in closed session with city attorney Roger Wotila to discuss the Feb. 24 Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that called Michigan’s Civil Obscenity Statute unconstitutional. The ruling stems from Cadillac’s civil lawsuit against Mitchell Street News and Video. Appellate judges upheld Wexford County Circuit Judge Charles Corwin’s opinion that the 30-year-old statute unlawfully gives court authority to prohibit distribution of obscene materials. The city can appeal to Michigan’s Supreme Court or try to get portions of the statute amended. Thus far, Cadillac has spent about $12,000 on the two-year-old battle, Wotila said earlier. After going into closed session, “the council reviewed the status of the litigation,” said Wotila. “They will make a decision at the next scheduled meeting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.