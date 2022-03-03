March 3, 1922
People should not touch their trees, even to take down broken branches until nature has completely removed the present ice coating. W.L. Saunders, president of the City Park Commission, which is studying this salvage problem, issued another warning to the public today to leave their trees alone just now. “This is the best thawing day we have had,” said Mr. Saunders, “and if anything like this keeps up, we will start out city crews by Saturday to clean out the broken stuff and make walks passable. It is safer now, both from the standpoint of preserving the trees and the danger of falling ice, to use the streets for walking a few more days.” The park board has obtained the advice of several experts and is in touch with others. The bulletin from the state printed on this page today and the story in last night’s edition of The Evening News also, are good hints on caring for the trees, and the public is urged to preserve these articles. “We will keep the public informed through The Evening News of all progress in this regard,” said Mrs. Saunders, in discussing the matter before the Exchange Club this noon.
March 3, 1972
“If we say something you like, feel free to applaud, holler and scream.” “On the other hand, if you don’t like what we say, please don’t attack. Stay where you are. Boos will be accepted, but please, no physical damage!” These were the jocular opening comments of Cadillac City Police Officer Harry Hagstrom at the Campus Life Teen Center Saturday evening. The 90-minute “Swat at the Cops” session saw 100 area teens at the center to “rap” with Police Officers Hagstrom, Ronald Jameson and Hartley Creed. In comments made just prior to the rap session, Hagstrom cited aims of “establishing a dialogue and inter-action with the young people.” “We hope to increase understanding of the police officer’s position and of the teens’ feelings,” Hagstrom said. Questions at the session dealt with numerous issues, ranging from snowball throwing to personal rights.
March 3, 1997
Many TV viewers have made the switch to satellite programming. No longer the cumbersome, mammoth saucers that swallow backyards, new dishes come in a compact 18-inch size. Satellite dishes first appeared on America’s landscape 20 years ago and now are in 2.5 million homes. After its 1994 debut, Digital Satellite Systems, which features an 18-inch dish, surpassed the 1 million mark in just 10 months and now reaches 1.7 million homes. PrimeStar is in 1.3 million. Yet the numbers do not have cable companies running scared. American cable subscribers number more than 65 million. But David McManus, C-TEC regional system manager, did say satellite competition “is enough to make us sit up and take notice.” “When you sit down and do the math, on satellites most channels are pay-for-view,” he said. “Plus it costs an additional $200 (to watch different programs) on another TV, we give another cable to you for about three dollars.” Satellite programming does not include local network channels. McManus said service also gives cable companies another advantage. “We’ve got real live people coming in.” C-TEC is the fourth largest cable company in Michigan and topped 200,000 subscribers last June. The Cadillac region, including Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, numbers 80,000 subscribers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.