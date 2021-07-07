July 7, 1921
Local press critics gave Al Wolgast of Cadillac an edge over Mickey Brenann of Detroit and Kalamazoo in the main bout on the Fourth of July card of the local Elks Monday. While the odds were greatly against him, the brother of the famous former Cadillac champion, Ad Wolgast, came near to scoring a knock out of the Southern Michigan pug. Cadillac spectators believe that the only thing which saved Brennan in the ninth round was the cheering of the spectators. Referee G.A. Cone of Ionia at that point stepped between the fighters and cautioned the crowd that the fight would be stopped if coaching the boxers did not cease, in accordance with the regulations of the Michigan Boxing Commission. Brennan was groggy at this point and Wolgast was punishing him fiercely. With Brennan, the favorite, dazed and weaving from side to side behind a futile guard, the crowd rose to its feet and yelled for a knock out. This led to the interruption which apparently saved Brennan. As soon as the referee stepped aside Wolgast rushed at the older man again the latter managed to stave off defeat until the gong rang a moment later. Wolgast proved a match for his more experienced opponent despite the many factors which favored Brennan. The latter weighed in at 135 which gave him six pounds on the Cadillac kid. He also had height, reach and still more important, experience. But Wolgast cured Brennan of in-fighting in the first round. In the second he was able to change his style to match the long distance sparring of Brennan and he kept his head in the next round when Brennan tried the kidding game. It did not seem to make any difference what Brennan tried, Wolgast was equal to the occasion and it was a shock to the Petoskey fans, who had given considerable odds on Brennan, when the Cadillac boxer sailed in during the ninth round. The earlier sessions might have been a draw but the ninth round was so heavily Wolgast that the critics gave him the fight, which was 10 rounds, Brennan playing safe the last one. Bob Robinson, the other Cadillac boxer on the card, was unable to enter the ring against Soldier King of this city for the fourth round. He hit King in the third and injured his right which had been badly jammed some 10 days before the local meeting. This was a scheduled six-round go. Manager Jimmy Flynn, who was condemned in some circles for matching Wolgast with Brennan at so early a date in the youngster's ring career, apparently knew what he was about and the showing made by Wolgast here yesterday should do much to give the Cadillac boxer a fine standing in state circles.
July 7, 1971
Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, famed jazz trumpeter and singer who died Tuesday in New York, was in Cadillac "about six or seven years ago," according to Keith McKellop, a director of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. Armstrong became a member of the Chamber of Commerce during the stopover while enroute to a performance in Traverse City. McKellop recalled that some memberships in the Chamber were dropped from an airplane during a special membership drive and McKellop got one out of a tree and had it presented to Armstrong at The Northwood Inn.
July 5, 1996
It was a tearful homecoming for Cadillac native Paul McMullen, but he also showed his competitive fire. McMullen, who qualified for the Summer Olympics in Atlanta by winning the 1500 meter finals June 30, made his first public appearance in Cadillac Wednesday. "I want you to know I represent all your hopes and when I go down to Atlanta I take that deep breath before I start," McMullen said, fighting back tears and pausing frequently. "I am just excited to share with you ... I am just real excited to share this with you. It's all for you. When I take that deep breath, just before the race, I'll be thinking of Cadillac. I like to consider this Cadillac's day and say that I will represent you as best as I can ... So I want to say thank you very much." The crowd gave McMullen a long, loud ovation. The workout Fourth of July was one to increase his speed, McMullen said. It will be similar to his training in Europe. On Monday he will run the 1500 in Stockholm, Sweden, then in France two days later and will finish his European tour on July 12 in England. "I will be running three races in five days to simulate what happens at the Olympics," McMullen said. "It will give me a chance to run three races in a short period."
