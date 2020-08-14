Aug. 14, 1920
Many motorists have the erroneous idea that any person driving on Mitchell Street has the right of way over drivers approaching from the side streets, said Chief of Police E. Harris, and that mistaken opinion is very liable to cause serious accidents. The traffic ordinances specify that the motorist must at all times protect his own right, and if all drivers will do this, collision will be avoided. Ordinance 228, Sec. 3 says: "All vehicles shall keep to the right of the street except when necessary to turn to the left in crossing a street or in overtaking another vehicle. Every driver of any vehicle approaching the intersection of a street lane, alley or way used for the passage of vehicles shall grant the right of way at such intersections to any vehicle approaching from his right." Interpreted, this provision means that motorists going north shall give the right of way to vehicles coming from the east and vehicles going south shall grant the right of way to vehicles from the west. Upon approaching Mitchell or Harris streets from a side street, driers are cautioned to look to the right and allow any oncoming motor or vehicle the privilege of passing, if there is danger of collision.
Aug. 14, 1970
Safe cracking and stealing from offices at Siler Chevrolet netted thieves at least $1,648, according to information received by the Wexford County Sheriff Department. Police said both rear doors had been jimmied and broken and the combination and dial of a safe in the building was broken. The firm told police $1,648 was missing from the safe and $80 belonging to a Siler employee was missing from a desk. Money was also taken from a soft drink machine, and a cigarette machine, police said. Police said the theft was reported Thursday and that the building apparently had been broken into the night before.
Aug. 14, 1995
They missed the birthday parties and the holidays, but they always had each other. "We were five people who had a big dream and we just kept following it," Kelly Nolf said while contemplating the last nine years on the road with The Nolfs. And once October rolls around, the people comprising the band with its roots in Cadillac will embark on a new way of following their dreams — as individual music professionals. The Nolfs will schedule no new tour dates after they complete a Caribbean cruise performance with the band "Slickerbilly." The cruise ship leaves New Orleans Sept. 23 and returns Oct. 7. "We want to go out with a bang," Nolf said. "We've accomplished a lot in the last nine years," she said. "We're highly respected in Nashville. We didn't waste any time. It's just time to move on." The band underwent many changes since Nolf, sister Valerie and father Glen embarked on the original venture, titled The Nolf Sisters. Glen Nolf backed up his daughters' efforts by playing bass guitar. After a while, Kelly's cousin Brian Nolf took over bass-playing duties. As far as musical talent goes, the band members are "the tip of the iceberg," in the Nolf family, Kelly said. "We're not the first ones to perform," Nolf said. "We just took our show on the road."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.