Today in history: ' The Strangers' Banquet' coming to Cadillac Lyric Theatre

Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 29, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Water, water everywhere ... and unlike the old adage, there was enough to drink and play around in Monday as Cadillac saw the temperature climb to 92 degrees, tying a seven-year-old record. Carl Pearson and Bob Toth found the spillway at the Mill Pond dam in Marion a good place to cool off.”