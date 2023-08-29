Today in history: ' The Strangers' Banquet' coming to Cadillac Lyric Theatre

Aug. 29, 1923
Marshall Neilan, now producing his pictures in association with the Goldwyn organization, is a young producer-director who has gone steadily on from triumph to triumph. His latest pictures, “The Strangers’ Banquet,” made at the Goldwyn studios and released by that firm, is declared by fellow producers, directors, by many famous stars and film reviewers who have seen it privately screened to surpass “The River’s End,” “Fools First,” “Penrod,” “Go and Get It,” or any other of his productions. “The Strangers’ Banquet” is coming to the Lyric Theatre on Sunday for two days. It shows a new Neilan — a director seeking only big themes in his productions and developing them on a spectacular scale. Mr. Neilan purchased the screen rights to this novel by Donn Byrne several years ago, but held up production until he should have ample resources at his call for doing it the way he believed it should be done. His recent affiliation with Goldwyn Pictures Corporation gave him the unlimited resources and studio facilities of that big producing corporation and the super-feature, “The Strangers’ Banquet” is the result.
Aug. 29, 1998
Joanne Harvey is preparing to face the aftermath of Hurricane Bonnie, which brought 75-mph winds that caused the evacuation of more than a half-million people in North Carolina. Harvey, of Cadillac, is an American Red Cross disaster worker. She is on alert to either be sent to areas that have been hit by the hurricane or to flooded towns in Texas. “On alert means to pay the bills and get your affairs in order,” she said. “Once they give you the final word, they want you on your way in 24 hours or less.” Damage estimates range between $1 and $2 billion in North Carolina, which President Bill Clinton declared a federal disaster area on Thursday. Patrick Bak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, said that Michigan won’t feel any effects from the storm. But this state has had its share of weather-related problems. Jim Ray, director of Wexford County Office of Emergency Management, said the greatest local weather concern is ice storms accompanied by high winds. He said Cadillac wouldn’t ever have a mass evacuation, like that along the Atlantic coast, but shelters have been designated in case of emergencies. Ray added that the American Red Cross would most likely handle emergency services. Harvey began working as a disaster worker about nine years ago when there was a possibility of having to close M-55 and 131 because of a snowstorm. She said the American Red Cross was alerted and told they might have to offer shelter for stranded travelers in the Cadillac area.
