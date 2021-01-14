Jan. 14, 1931
Thieves who broke into the Ann Arbor depot at Lucas obtained about $7 and some small change. The money belonged to the Ann Arbor railroad company although there was about $70 in another drawer, which belonged to the post police department. Martin Elenbaas, who is the postmaster and also the agent for the railroad company in Lucas had the money in drawers, which were in a roll top desk. When the top of the desk is down all drawers in it are locked. It is believed by officers who are investigating the robbery that the thief or thieves were frightened away as the drawer where the post office money was located could have been opened as easily as the other one. The top of the desk was opened by a screwdriver. One of the windows was opened and tracks were found outside of the depot. The officers are not able to find how many people took part in the robbery. Lucas is a small farming community located in Missaukee County. It is about eight miles southeast of Cadillac. The robbery was reported to Sheriff Burkett of Missaukee County, who with the assistance of Sheriff C.H. Nixon, is now investigating.
Jan. 14, 1971
A conference on plans for proposed construction of an eight-classroom addition to Cadillac High School will be held Thursday in Cadillac. A representative of Trend Associates of Kalamazoo is due here to meet with Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. William D. Smith who was given the go-ahead Monday night by the Board of Education. The addition would be built on the remaining concrete slab which was virtually undamaged in an April 21, 1970, fire which destroyed the school's fourth wing, Smith said. Damage may have been done during the cleanup process, he added. Today, the superintendent said about $80,000 is available from insurance payments toward part of the cost of rebuilding the wing. If the wing is attached to the existing school, an additional $23,000 or more would be paid by the insurance company, the school official said. Conversion of the former bus garage for use as an industrial arts class center has used about $67,000 of the insurance income, Smith said, leaving the approximate $80,000 from the total amount of insurance received to date. A board of education is also allowed, by state law, to use 5% of its total budget for building and site purposes without a vote of the people, Smith said. This would provide an additional $130,000 for the construction project, he added, on the basis of the $2.6 million CAPS budget. If the costs can be kept within the limits of funds available from insurance and budget sources, it would not be necessary to ask the district taxpayers for a bond issue and extra debt millage, Smith said. Different types of construction will be investigated to provide the most economical way of getting needed additional classrooms, the superintendent said. These would include a variety of types ranging from "brick and mortar" to a pre-cut or pre-designed style, he added. Principals John Laurent of the Senior High School and Maynard Thompson of the Junior High School have submitted reports on the needs for additional facilities on their respective grade levels.
Jan. 14, 1991
The DNR is moving to buy a building in Big Rapids to house the White Pine Trail administrative facility. The DNR is offering $95,000 for the old Big Rapids railroad depot building, and land totaling just under a quarter of an acre next to the abandoned rail line. The parcel, owned by Patrick Bolen of Big Rapids, is on Maple Street, east of the Muskegon River. "The parcel is improved with the Big Rapids railroad depot constructed in the early 1990s," a DNR summary of the proposed purchase reads. "The building is in above average condition for its age with the interior of the building retaining original railroad depot construction details. The acquisition of this parcel will provide an administrative facility at the midpoint of the White Pine Trail State Park." The DNR had planned to make Reed City a hub of trail activity, as it is the home of both north/south and east/west abandoned railroad lines. What the Big Rapids purchase will do to plans in Reed City is not yet clear. "We're very optimistic that we will be going ahead with our plans in Reed City," said Paul Yauk, of the DNR's Parks and Recreation division. "We haven't come to agreement on the property in Reed City. We are limited as a State of Michigan department by only being able to pay fair market value. But the property in Big Rapids gives us an option should we not be able to come to an agreement in Reed City. But, remember, we haven't bought the building yet. We are still in negotiation. We are at the point where the purchase has just been approved by the Natural Resources Commission." If the sale goes through, Yauk said, the DNR would like to see the building used as more than a trail waystation. "The building would give us a presence in Big Rapids, where we can have bathrooms, water and maps for the trail users," he said. "We would like to work together with a local non-profit group, like a historical society, in a partnership. We could get the benefit of the building to tell our story, and theirs could be told too."
