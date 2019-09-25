Sept. 25, 1919
The downtown office of Dr. O.L. Ricker in the Webber Block was entered sometime during the early hours of this morning and $1,100 in Liberty Bonds, over $100 in currency and $80 worth of War Savings Stamps taken. This is the second time within a month that the office has been entered, stated Dr. Ricker. The first time the burglars are thought to have been looking for opium or other drugs, as no money was missed. The entrance was effected through the transom over the door of room 3, the private operating room. This transom was found to have been split away from its fastenings. The safe was opened by someone who apparently knew the combination, as the lock had been worked from the outside. The safe has been carefully locked each night since the previous time it had been opened by marauders. Investigation by Dr. Ricker disclosed that $45.50 in currency had been taken from a bank book and $80 in currency had been removed from another book, while the smaller bills in the cash drawer had also been stolen. The silver in the change drawer was not touched. Further search was made for missing valuables and a tin box pried open and $800 in Liberty Bonds taken. This discovery aroused the suspicions of Miss Georgia Judd, the registered nurse employed in Dr. Ricker’s office, and she looked for her bonds, only to discover they too, were missing. She had $300 in bonds in an envelope in the safe. Later in the forenoon it was discovered that $80 worth of War Savings Stamps belonging to the Ricker children had been included in the loot. The robbery must have taken place after 3 a.m. today, as Dr. Ricker and Miss Judd answered a call to Tustin at that hour and visited the office for the purpose of obtaining the doctor’s medicine case.
Sept. 25, 1969
Snow? Naw, it couldn’t have been. But then someone said it was. An unidentified person called the Evening News late Wednesday night to report that he saw snow falling along the Wexford-Osceola county line. One woman who lives about three miles south of the county line said this morning she “thought‘ she saw snow about supper time Wednesday but on closer inspection determined it to be a fine misty rain caught by the light and made to look a little bit like snow. Wexford County Road Commission officials today said the blade trucks are ready for duty but they haven’t been called out yet to clean snow from the roads.
Sept. 25, 1994
At the same time Evart Products plans to expand its facilities, the company will be asking employees to take voluntary layoffs. Company officials say the layoffs are needed because less work will be available while a 60,000 square foot addition is being built. A new paint line will be installed because the interior trim line is being closed. “The problem is that we are losing one line and gaining another. We are getting out of interior trim work and will start making and maintaining the entire front end of vehicles, which is why the new paint line and addition is being built,‘ Personnel Manager Mike Critchfield said. “As the inferior trim line closes, there will be less work to do. So we are asking people if they want to take voluntary layoffs until we can call them back when the new paint system opens.‘ Union members voted Thursday in favor of the layoff proposal, which was the result of an agreement between union officials and management. A maximum of 100 of 1,300 employees will be affected by the layoffs, Critchfield said. The layoffs will take place slowly and will only be temporary until the addition and paint line are completed.
