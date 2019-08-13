Aug. 13, 1919
The blackberry picking campaign will be staged again Friday by the Chamber of Commerce, which hopes to be able to care for everyone that day. Tuesday transportation could only be provided for 150 of the 300 who wanted to go. Friday preference will be given to those who were disappointed Tuesday, but it is hoped, with the days to canvass for cars, that there will be sufficient for everyone. It should be understood, however, that the opportunity is only for those who have no other means of getting to the patches. Tuesday a man and his wife were refused transportation because they have a car of their own. Car owners who wish to aid the movement should be at the Chamber of Commerce, Friday at 8 a.m. Arrangements for the time of the return trip can be made between drivers and their load of pickers. Those who can furnish cars are asked to notify C.R. Smith, secretary of the C. of C.
Aug. 13, 1969
Financial recommendations in a fact-finder's report were accepted Tuesday in final agreement between city officials and negotiators for the Cadillac Police Officers association. The CPOA membership ratified the agreement Tuesday afternoon and it is expected the city commission will follow suit Monday night. The new two-year contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, 1969, provides for base pay of $6,825 after one year of service, an increase this year of $800. As of Jan. 1, 1970, base pay would be $7,625. In addition to base pay, the officer is entitled to holiday pay, shift differential pay and certain other allowances for cleaning and guns. The agreement represented a major change in the city's position, since as late as last week the city commission had refused to go along with the pay scale recommended by the fact-finder. In explaining the base pay, City Manager Donald Mason said a new officer would start at $6,143 and receive 5% increases in six months and 12 months to reach the $6,825 level. Other provisions, which would be available to all city employees, include three week's vacation after eight years of service, group life insurance of $4,500 after Jan. 1, 1970, longevity pay and on additional holiday.
Aug. 13, 1994
The suspect who tried to rape a woman in Cadillac's Lakefront Park remains free. Police have been unable to identify a suspect, despite several tips and an intense police investigation, said Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill of the Cadillac Police Department. "Unfortunately we haven't been able to identify the person, Wohlfeill said. "It looks like this guy might slide through." A 27-year-old Big Rapids woman was abducted from Lakefront Park July 20 by a man who dragged her across the street near the Clam River dam. The victim had met friends in the park that evening, but became separated from them and was sitting on a bench in the park when she was abducted, Wohlfeill said. The suspect was disrobing her when her screams brought help from other people in park. The incident occurred shortly before midnight just off Chestnut Street near Lake Cadillac. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled on a bicycle, heading west on Chestnut Street. Officers did an extensive search of the area but could not locate the suspect, Wohlfeill said. Police compiled a photo line-up of people who match the suspect's description for the victim to study. "She thought she could identify him if she saw him," Wohlfeill said. "Unfortunately, we haven't been able to identify the person," Wohlfeill said. "There could be someone out there with this kind of intent who is dangerous to the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.