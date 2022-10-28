Today in history: this bowler a real anchor man

Oct. 28, 1932
The only work being done now on new M-55 is the grubbing or “brushing” and this is under a sub-contractor, A.J. Harvey, county welfare agent, stated today. He has been posting lists of men assigned to the job each Saturday and Wednesday, as the shifts change Monday and Thursday. The lists are posted on the window next to the City Hall door. Eight men are being used on a shift now and when the peak of the work is reached it will take about 35 men a shift, according to Mr. Harvey.
Oct. 28, 1972
Earnest Lloyd could be anchor man on any bowling team and he’s got the actor to prove it. About 17 years ago, Lloyd, now 65 and living at 501 Linden St. in Cadillac, gave up bowling, a favorite pastime. “Too many kids,” he said ... they cut into the budget. What to do with a personal bowling ball? Well, it lay around for 14 years, collecting dust in its corner of the closet before Lloyd got an idea. Also a fisherman with a boat, Lloyd needed an anchor and what better than an unused but heavy bowling ball? He drilled through the inner part of the ball, entering at the thumb hole and angled to exit at the ring finger hole, providing a sturdy mount for chain or rope. During the summers of 1970 and ‘71, the ball served as an anchor for Lloyd’s boat on Lake Cadillac. Last summer, he didn’t use it and it had time to “dry out.” According to Norman Peterson, owner of Parkview Lanes, a bowling ball is constructed of cork and hard rubber with a hard rubber “skin.” Ever think what a 16-pound bowling ball, soaked at the bottom of the lake for some time, might weigh when it’s time to hoist anchor? This could really be a time to “weigh anchor.” Earlier this fall, Lloyd and many other senior citizens “rediscovered” bowling in cooperation with Pine Garden Lanes where a special schedule was set up. For the first few weeks, Lloyd used balls supplied at the alleys but he didn’t do much bragging about his score. This week, he dug out his anchor and rolled a 207. He’s got the Pine Garden’s 200 Club patch to show for it.
Oct. 28, 1997
Mercy Hospital management, employees and medical professionals around the community have expressed surprise and shock following the announced resignation of Dennis Renander, president and chief executive officer for nearly 10 years. Render pondered the decision for months. But it came as a shock to most of the medical community, including those who work closest to him. “I was completely caught off guard,” said Jack Harris, Mercy chief operating officer. “I was unprepared for him to announce that. I came here six and one-half years ago to work for Dennis at his invitation. It’s the first time I’ve ever lost a boss. I’m experiencing a range of emotions I’ve never felt before. I feel it will be a loss for me and the entire community.” Renander said the decision was a personal one for him and his wife, Rozie. At age 53, he said he simply wants to explore other career opportunities, likely but not necessarily in the health care field. “I’m trying to seize the moment on my career development and not let a window pass me by,” said Renander. “I’ve given this a lot of thought.”
