Jan. 27, 1922
Judge Fred S. Lamb will have little to do at the current term of Circuit Court, which opened this morning. The cold snap which froze up the railroads made it impossible for the jurors to reach Cadillac, making continuances in several cases necessary. Others were continued owing to the death of F.O. Gaffney to give time for Henry Miltner to become familiar with them. Judge Lamb will be in Cadillac for the next two weeks, however, and the chancery calendar is expected to be fairly well cleared up in that time. He had a telegram Sunday from the presiding judge asking him to sit in Cheboygan today but he was unable to do so owing to his home term. Late this week Judge Lamb will sentence several prisoners who pleaded guilty this morning. John Robinson admitted practicing medicine without a license and Ray Riksen, Peter Welfing and Frank Bogden all pleaded guilty to violation of the liquor law. The other guilty plea was that of Cyrus McGarr for burglary. The forgery charge against Grace Elliott was marked nolle pross. A. Younglass for larceny was continued as he has not yet been found. The cases against D.J. Hunt, Buckley osteopath accused of practicing without a license; Clarence Vandercook, liquor violation, and William Smith, larceny, were continued owing to the death of Attorney Gaffney. Smith, accused of stealing from a cell mate in the county jail, pleaded not guilty. Daniel LaBaf could not get here owing to the canceled trains but he will plead not guilty to a liquor charge, the court is informed, and that case, too, will be continued.
Jan. 25, 1972
Gale-force winds screeched across Michigan today plunging temperatures toward the sub-zero range and creating hazardous driving conditions. In the Cadillac area, almost all schools were closed due to drifting side roads and periods of near zero visibility caused by wind-whipped snow. Michigan State Police at the Cadillac post reported all roads are snow covered and slippery. Chances of the snow melting away are nil with temperatures falling steadily toward an expected five degrees below zero tonight. While the high winds pushed the chill factor far below zero the day was not without beauty. In some areas, buildings and trees were plastered with snow, appearing to be the work of brilliant child architects.
Jan. 27, 1997
Area high school football coaches can now be officially noted as “cheeseheads.” When asked, all favored Green Bay to top New England in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Las Vegas lines show the packers winning by 14 points. The 31st version of football’s championship pits one of the league’s most storied franchises against one of its greatest coaches. That’s Green Bay and Patriots coach Bill Parcells for those of you not glued to a TV set every Sunday during the regular season. When picking Green Bay, Evart’s Don Nohel pulled an old coaching adage from the books, “offense wins games but defense wins championships.” The NFL ranks Green Bay’s defense as No. 1 in yardage allowed. “Green Bay has been on the brink of being very good over the last few years,” Nohel said. “It seems that teams who win championships always go through a struggle like that.” Not that the Wildcats coach slighted the Pats coach, even while guessing a 24-10 Green Bay victory. “Bill Parcells is the biggest ace in the hole for New England,” Nohel said. “He’s taken teams to the Super Bowl and he’s proven he knows what it takes to win.”
