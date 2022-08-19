Aug. 19, 1922
The Michigan Securities Commission at Lansing, in a letter to Powers, Martin and Powers, local security dealers, has asked them to furnish the names of any persons in this section who bought stock certificates from Charles Russell of Detroit, who was employed by the Commonwealth Finance Corporation. It develops the stocks he was selling here have a market value of approximately one-half the price Russell obtained for them. The commission’s attention was called to Russell’s activities by the local firm. Where misrepresentation was resorted to, it is probable the victims will be able to regain from his firm money or securities given Russell and the state security officials are ready to cooperate towards that end. Several local persons already have been reimbursed. Russell was under suspicion here until word came from his firm that they would make good any of the improper deals. They promised to send a man here this week but so far as is known have not done so. Russell had no salesmen’s permit to dispose of the securities but investigation by local officers disclosed that his firm had a permit and had applied for one for Russell. Only three Cadillac victims are known so far. All have gotten their money back. One local widow had risked $5,000. Before operating in this city, however, Russell is said to have spent several weeks in the country districts near here and the fact he stayed so long is taken to mean he made some sales. While Russell’s operations were comparatively small compared to other games widely worked in this section, such cases merely are evidence of the large total which is lost by would-be investors who squander their savings with strangers peddling any kind of fakes baited with the get-rich-quick lure. Repeated warnings have been issued by the Chamber of Commerce and bankers have offered to investigate propositions of interest to local people, but every so often some such deal comes to light. Only recently a gold mine outfit was operating here, charging twice the price which the state authorities had authorized for a highly speculative gamble on a distant hole in the ground. Yet some people were trampled in the rush to get the glittering, beautifully lithographed certificates when there are any number of sound and well paying local industrial stocks available at this time.
Aug. 19, 1972
Reed City’s business district took on a ghost town appearance for a while Thursday afternoon when police and fire officials moved in to close the busiest block of Upton Avenue to through traffic and hustled to evacuate seven buildings. The cause for the scurry of activity was a gas line leading to Wright’s Bakery which was ripped out by a back-hoe. According to the driver of the heavy equipment, he was attempting to dislodge and remove a large slab of cement behind the bakery. Unaware that the gas line ran through that particular slab, he severed the 1 1/4 inch service line which carried gas to the furnaces, ovens, and so forth within the building. At 2:05 p.m., firemen were called to the scene and blocked off both ends of Upton, positioning units in case of a possible explosion and fire. The same backhoe was used to dig through pavement in the alley to allow closing off that line. All stores near Wright’s were reportedly evacuated and persons parked nearby were requested to remove their vehicles. Vehicles unattended were pushed from the scene by those assisting with the evacuation. A locksmith worked on the door of the former Dykstra’s Drug Store, now vacant, in an attempt to allow access to check fume leaks within that building, but gas company spokesmen from Michigan Consolidated later said fumes should not have spread underground to that point. Wright’s Bakery was “100 percent” filled with fumes according to officials and posed the biggest threat. While police and volunteer firemen assisted the locksmith, one woman walked into the deserted bakery. But she was quickly shooed away and the situation explained. At 3:30 p.m., the street was again open to traffic, fire trucks were back in the “barn” and some businesses were back in business.
Aug. 19, 1997
Local businesses will be happy to learn the UPS strike is over. One word described the impact of the 15-day strike — inconvenient. “Yes it is,” Brenda Wissner, one of two Avon team leaders in Cadillac, said earlier Monday. “Everybody’s affected by it.” Avon, which usually ships all its representatives their products via UPS, had to change its delivery strategy. And that, as Wissner said, made things inconvenient. “Monday, we had Fed Ex,” said Wissner. “We had everything at drop-off points. We had to call everybody, and it took a whole week to get everybody’s orders to them.” Wissner believes using Fed Ex was more expensive, but said that cost was not handed down to the customer. Other area businesses, like the Cadillac NewsCenter, which was receiving shipments of books and magazines any way they could, were hoping for a quick settlement. “This has been affecting us,” store manager Jim Bryson said Monday. Bryson said shipments did arrive via UPS, but not as quickly as before. JC Penney in Cadillac did some rearranging because of the UPS strike. The store ships catalog orders and found it was picking up some of the business from other states. “A lot of orders are coming in here because of the strike,” said Jerry Park, shipping and receiving manager. Park said many store transfers can no longer be done because of the strike, so using the post office had come into play. “Vendors are finding different routes,” Park said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.