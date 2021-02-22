Feb. 22, 1931
Mystery surrounding the recent thefts of butter at the Swift and Co. produce plant was cleared up this morning when three young men pleaded guilty to participation to the several specific charges. Willian Little and Reuben Soderquist admitted stealing 64 pounds of butter the night of Feb. 9. Soderquist and Philo Hodges pleaded guilty to taking 64 pounds of butter on Jan. 21. Soderquist also pleaded guilty to an attempt to steal 100 pounds of butter the night of Feb. 16, this occasion being when city policemen chased some men seen about the plant. Owing to refusal of a passing motorist to take patrolmen in chase of them they were no captured that night. Philo Hodges and Harold Shaffer pleaded not guilty on the attempt to steal charge and examination was set by Justice Andrew Carlson for Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Bail was set at $200 each. Justice Carlson sentenced Soderquist to pay a fine of $75 and $5 costs or spend 90 days in jail and Little to a fine of $50 and $5 costs or 60 days in jail. Arrest of this group climaxed considerable investigation by the city police department.
Feb. 22, 1971
The 0.71 inches of precipitation that fell during the 24 hour period before 9:30 a.m. today was a substantial amount for February, causing a few problems with utility lines in the area. The amount surpasses other records of precipitation since 1965. February precipitation in recent years: 1965, 0.51 inches on Feb. 25; 1966, 0.44 inches on Feb. 9; 1967, 0.15 inches on Feb. 19, 1968, 0.62 inches on Feb. 1; 1969, 0.31 inches on Feb. 23; and 1970, 0.13 inches on Feb. 2. The main problem with the rainfall was the ice which accumulated on tree branches and telephone and power lines, disconnecting many area homes from power sources. Michigan Bell Telephone Co. reports that most of their line repairs were in the McBain-Lucas area where ice on wires and heavy laden tree branches have forced wires to fall. Test main Dale Banchard reports that other repairs were necessary in the Fife Lake area, but that the southern end of the region near Reed City, Evart and Baldwin was not reporting as many incidents. In the Cadillac area, Blanchard said that service drop wires were disconnected from homes due to the ice which formed during the heavy rain. He said the work force usually works on Saturday anyway, but he called in a few extra men. He thought things would be pretty well settled by tonight. Consumers Power Co. reported being out all night in the Cadillac area where ice on power lines and fallen tree branches had caused power line repairs. State police reported side roads as slippery and snow in Manistee.
Feb. 22, 1996
An attorney who said he would sue the city of Cadillac over special property tax assessment to help pay for groundwater cleanup in the industrial park said he finally is talking with city officials over an alternative solution. James Johnson, attorney for the Mitchell Corporation, has filed an appeal of the assessment with the state Tax Tribunal, and had said he would take other legal action as well. After a meeting with city officials Monday, Johnson thanked them for inviting him. Johnson said he is “optimistic‘ that something can be worked out. “There certainly can be no resolution without communication and that process has started,‘ Johnson said. The special assessments on commercial and industrial property in and around the industrial park will raise about $203,000 per year to operate a groundwater cleanup plant now being built. The plant will remove cancer-causing degreasers and chrome-plating materials dumped into the ground over decades. Mitchell Corp. is assessed $38,000 per year, the highest single assessment because they are the largest property owner in the industrial park. The company’s property is assessed at the higher of the two rates, for land belonging now or in the past to “potentially responsible parties.‘ PRP’s must pay 75% of the cleanup plant operation costs, while other property owners pay the remaining 25% at a lower rate. Property owners in the tier with higher assessments can ask that the city council consider moving them to the lower tier, and city officials suggested that Mitchell Corp. ask that. Johnson said, though, that he would not be satisfied if Mitchell Corporation’s assessment was reduced to the lower rate. “The analogy I gave to the city council is that’s like asking me if I’d rather be shot with a .357 magnum or a .22,‘ Johnson said. City officials have said they would not discuss the issue while court action is pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.