Today in history: three titles being considered for the new 6/7 building

Nov. 12, 1922
On to Traverse! School authorities today are getting quotations from the Pennsylvania and Ann Arbor roads on a special train for that game. The road which offers the lowest round trip fare and the smallest guarantee of tickets no doubt will be the one favored for the trip. Definite announcement will be made in a day or two and in the meantime supporters of the local school are urged to go try rail instead of car. While many of course had planned to drive, their presence on the train will be needed to make the guarantee of tickets. The train will make it possible for a large number of students to see the game who otherwise could not do so. The time for the leaving and departure of the train will be announced as soon as definite arrangements are closed. The fare will not exceed $2.57 for the round trip. In view of the wonderful showing of the Cadillac 11 again this fall it is felt that the citizens will be glad of the opportunity to show their loyalty by following the team to Traverse for its last game of the year.
Nov. 12, 1972
Steven Eastway, a 22-year-old student at the University of Arizona from Tustin, has won a large settlement in federal court here for crippling injuries he incurred in a farm accident. The benefits immediately are valued at $450,000 and could go up to $1.4 million, depending on his life expectancy of 53 more years. Eastway fell into a self-unloading forage box manufactured by the Kasten Manufacturing Corp. of Allenton, Wisconsin on a farm near Marion in September, 1969, and was pulled through the feeders. As a result he became a quadriplegic, confined to a wheelchair. The settlement and consent judgment was agreed to by attorneys for the youth and the manufacturer. Judge Albert J. Engel signed the order Friday afternoon. Eastway’s attorney, Harold Sawyer and Wallson Knack of Grand Rapids, contended the machinery manufacturer was negligent in design and equipment of the particular machine and had no safety bar which Kasten had on other wagons the firm marketed. The unique and complicated settlement calls for $20,000 in cash, $90,000 in attorney’s fees and disbursements, $10,000 for workmen’s compensation payments, a $150 a week payment until death or when he is 53 years older, with an escalator cost of living clause increase of 2 1/2%, and sundry other benefits until his death, including another trust fund to take care of future workmen’s compensation payments.
Nov. 12, 1997
South View Middle School, Mackinaw Trail Middle, Cadillac Middle School ... hmmm. The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education likely will name the new 6/7 school building on Mackinaw Trail next month. CAPS buildings and grounds committee chair Don Lakin said the committee will submit a resolution for consideration by the full board at its next regular meeting Dec. 8. The three possible names have already been selected based on community and school staff input. “We recommended it be called South View Middle School last month at the board meeting. But the school staff prefers Mackinaw Trail Middle School. A simple name like Cadillac Middle School is still an option, too,” Lakin said at Monday’s regular board meeting. The board requested public input in the building’s new name and received more than 30 suggestions. The committee picked “South View” from those suggestions and recommended it to the full board at its Oct. 13 board meeting. Lakin said at that time that the name indicated the location and beautiful view from the site. In response to the recommendation, 6/7 school co-principals, Dennis Stratton and Steve Barbus conducted a survey of middle school staff late last month. The survey results show that staff prefers “Mackinaw Trail” to South View” by 22-11 respondents. And all 33 respondents favor “Middle School” instead of “Upper Elementary.” The 6/7 building is now under construction and scheduled to open next fall. The new school building will be a one-story, 100,000-square-foot facility able to house 720 students. Once the school opens, sixth and seventh grade students will attend there, while eighth and ninth grade students will remain in the current middle school.
