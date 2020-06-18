June 13, 1970
Cadillac's plans for a landfill in Haring Township were scuttled in a court ruling Friday. Haring Township's suit against the city of Cadillac asking that the city be kept from using land in the township for garbage disposal has been upheld in Wexford Circuit Court. The decision by Judge William R. Peterson caps a dispute at least four months old between the city and the township, and answers the question of whether the township zoning ordinance can be upheld on state owned land. The township charged that use of the area for a landfill would violate a township zoning ordinance adopted in 1957 which prohibits the "incineration, reduction or storage of garbage," except by the township or its agent or contractors. The ordinance also prohibits use of the land without prior certification of the township building inspector. The land in dispute, however, is owned by the state and is under the control of the Department of Natural Resources. The city of Cadillac countered that a use permit from the DNR overrides the township zoning ordinance. In the court opinion, Judge Peterson cited previous cases where the zoning ordinance of a municipality had come in conflict with other governing bodies. In one such case it was held by the court that a township zoning ordinance "...is not applicable to lands purchased by the Conservation Department, which it expects to use as a public fishing site." The opinion continued, however, that in contrast to this case, the concern in the Haring Township issue is not with state use of state land but with a city use of land that happens to be owned by the state. The opinion quoted "the relevant act of the legislature dealing with waste disposal," which provides that the act will not "relieve the applicant for license to operate a disposal area from obtaining a license area from responsibility for securing proper zoning permits or complying with all applicable local ordinances." The court opinion is the climax of repeated confrontations between the city and the township. Cadillac was informed of possible legal action to prevent construction of the proposed landfill at a city commission meeting March 2 when Arthur Roy, chairman of the township zoning board, presented a petition bearing 200 signatures. Roy said then the township would take legal action if the city continued with plans for a landfill.
June 18, 1995
Marion is expecting a Texas-sized crowd at its annual fair. Country stars Tim McGraw and Little Texas will be the featured performers Thursday, June 22, in the grandstand for this year's fair, and are expected to swell the fair's attendance. The concert highlights a week of varied events in the grandstand and elsewhere on the Marion Fairgrounds. The fair is set for Monday, June 19, through Saturday, June 24. "Four years ago we started small with a little-known country act, and have progressed over the years to Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Pam Tillis," said Dean Smallegan, of the Fair Board. "This year with Tim McGraw and Little Texas in the middle of a real hot tour, we are expanding the capacity of the seating. We will have room for 10,000 by expanding right out onto the football field. "Last year we had an attendance of 15,000 for the whole week and we could have upwards of 5,000 on just Thursday night." While McGraw and Little Texas are expected to be the fair's biggest draw, Smallegan said the fair will once again have a number of popular events. "On Friday night, we will once again have the Desert Storm Jet Car," he said. "It is a truck with a jet engine that we use to burn other trucks. We set two pickups behind the jet car, and turn on the jet engine. It only goes about 10 minutes but it is a very memorable 10 minutes."
