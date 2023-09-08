Today in history: tire blow-out sends car into Lake Cadillac

Sept. 8, 1923
Miss Irene Reiser, missionary to Japan, and William Hirzel, of Tokyo, brother of Mrs. O.G. Chapman, are safe, according to messages received in this country and relayed to the relatives here. Mr. and Mrs. John Reiser, 417 Howard St., received a message from the American missionary board at New York stating that all the missionaries of that organization in Japan were safe. Mrs. Chapman and other relatives in Moorestown had a message from the New York offices of the American Trading Co., stating that a cable from Kobe announced Mr. Hirzel as safe and well. Miss Reiser and Mr. Hirzel were the only two persons from this section who were known to have been in Japan during the disaster which one week ago razed the cities of Yokohama and Tokyo.
Sept. 8, 1973
According to a crew leader for the Department of Natural Resources crew undertaking a lengthy project — some 10 miles long — of stream stabilization in Osceola County, things are “flowing” smoothly. The project has been months in the planning stages and is now becoming reality as workers do work to remove debris and “plant” logs in the Hersey River to direct the current and provide fish cover. The river is getting into shape under the DNR project, and the men are currently just south of Miller Field with some 10 more miles and several more months of river work still ahead.
Sept. 8, 1998
Local resident Tom Harris doesn’t have to worry about bringing half of his boat dock in for the winter. A car slid off Sunnyside Drive into Lake Cadillac Tuesday morning and demolished a large section of it that used to lead from the shore. The burgundy Buick sedan was traveling west about 10:20 a.m. when it veered across the shoulder, down a short embankment, hit a pine tree severing it at ground level, and landed in the chilly water where it hit a portion of Harris’ white wooden dock. The car narrowly missed two brothers at the end of the dock. No injuries were sustained. “It was so fast,” said Jerry Fournier of Frankenmuth, who added that he heard a noise like a tire blowing just before the car came down the embankment and smashed into the dock just feet away from them. “I was standing on the dock; not the part that was hit, thank God.” Fournier said he and his brother, Robert, of Grand Blanc, had just come over to pick up a boat. “I was very lucky,” he said. “God was with me this morning.” Police directed traffic while a wrecker retrieved the car from the shoreline. Harris wasn’t much concerned about the damage to his dock. “We were just thinking about bringing it in,” he said. “My daughter always fishes off the end of the dock, but now it’s going to be a long step. We have all winter to figure out what to do.”
