Today in history: Toby Keith performs at the Marion Fair

Pictured is a clip from the June 19, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Toby Keith and his band lit a fire under an audience at the Marion Fair. Opening for the country star Thursday was David Kersh. The fair Family Day is Saturday. The featured attraction is the 4 x 4 truck and tractor pull at 7:30 p.m. An antique tractor pull will be held at 1 p.m. Youth horse show judging is at 9 a.m.”