Today in history: Toby Keith performs at the Marion Fair

June 19, 1933
Howard Gadfield, 423 South Mitchell St., is a patient in Mercy Hospital suffering with severe cuts and bruises he received early Saturday evening in an auto accident between Hersey and Reed City. Mr. Gadfield, who is employed by Montgomery Ward company, was en route to Hersey with a delivery. He had been to Luther with a delivery and was making the Hersey trip before returning home. A few miles from Reed City, Mr. Gadfield met a car and in passing it swung out too far and struck a culvert. The truck went into a ditch and then crossed the road and went into a larger ditch, striking a board fence. The boards piled up in front of the truck and it then turned over and is believed to have looped-the-loop, landing right side up. The truck was badly damaged. He was taken to the Reed City hospital by George Faist and Leonard Griein where he remained until early Sunday afternoon when he was brought to Cadillac in an ambulance. Mrs. Gadfield and her son-in-law, Ray Reed, went to Reed City and accompanied him home. He remained in his home and later was taken to the hospital for X-ray photographs, which showed no broken bones. Mr. Gadfield had severe cuts on his face, hands and arms. He has a bad bruise on the base of his neck. Besides the cuts and bruises, Mr. Gadfield has three ribs torn loose and internal injuries of one lung.
June 19, 1973
“Others” is the theme for the 1973 season at Mrs. Florence Westman’s playground at 1128 Manning St. and opening ceremonies for the 28th season are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Mrs. Westman said last year’s theme was “Cooperation” and she “got a lot of it, from everybody.” Tuesday afternoon, Rev. Larry Green will lead the opening devotions and refreshments have been furnished by Lt. and Mrs. Donald Salsbury. Mrs. Westman started the playground 28 years ago and today, many of the youngsters who take advantage of its opportunities are children of those who played there in those early years.
