Today in history: tourist season puts pinch on doctor shortage

May 5, 1933
Nineteen young men and six alternates were chosen this morning from 48 qualified candidates as Cadillac’s recruits for the reforestation army. They were selected by five chairmen of relief organizations, who, from their knowledge of the men, gained through welfare work, took turns at choosing a candidate until 25 had been picked. The 19 chosen first will be given first chance and if for any reason some are rejected when examined the other six will have first chance as alternates. A clause in a bulletin received Thursday from the United States department of labor by Arthur Harvey, enrollment officer for the county, made it possible to appoint some youths from homes which have not been on the welfare lists. It states that if they are from families which have not heretofore received relief, but there is “now actual need of such wages to avoid public aid,” they may be accepted, provided they fill other qualifications such as those of age and physical health. The recruits must be examined before they are sent to a hardening camp in preparation for their forest work, and dates for their examination have not been set.
May 5, 1973
An acute shortage of doctors may be hampering medical care in Missaukee and Osceola counties and putting an extra burden on Wexford physicians. And, if that isn’t enough to worry about, local doctors must now brace for the enormous drain of tourists on medical care facilities. Missaukee statistics show only one retired physician in Lake City and one osteopathic doctor in McBain, while there’s only a handful of doctors in Osceola County. Two area doctors, Dr. Paul Kilmer of Reed City and Dr. Dean Sager of Lake City, died recently. According to Dr. Thomas Cardinal, medical director of the District 1 Health Office, “Missaukee County is in pretty rough shape. The population of the county is 7,126,” he explained. “And the one doctor can’t take care of them all.” The retired physician aids in emergency situations. Cardinal said one doctor for every 1,000 to 1,200 persons is considered ideal, while “it should never go below one doctor for every 2,500.” Wexford County medical facilities are trying to take up the slack created in the Missaukee County situation, Cardinal said. “We service northern Osceola, eastern Manistee and western Missaukee counties now,” he said. There are 18 doctors in Wexford, which has a population of 19,717. That figures out to one doctor for about every 1,160 people, included in the ideal range. “But it isn’t as simple as that,” Cardinal said. “We have the people from these other counties. And tourists are coming in all the time and we’ve got to take care of them.” Cardinal said tourists place a “tremendous drain on the hospital emergency room.” Local doctors have set over 20 fractures from out-of-town patients in one Sunday afternoon. Cardinal also said doctors must be on call for emergencies, and this can interfere with office hours.
May 5, 1998
Tami Ingraham is assistant manager at the Clark service station on M-115 in West Cadillac. She was on duty Monday when her electricity went off. Her gas pumps shut down. Her computerized cash register went dead. For the next three-and-a-half hours, life was chaotic. Cars continued to stream into the station looking for service. Although she could still sell pop, snacks and other items in the darkened store, no gas was available. “There was a few people who were disgusted, but what could they do?” she said. “Everything that came through here between the time the power went down and when it came back on was on paper.” While Ingraham hand-wrote her receipts, 100 yards behind her station Consumers Energy workers were carefully cutting a red pine tree off a 46,000-volt primary distribution line. The tree fell on the lines while a contractor’s crew was clearing land to build a road in Mitchell State Park. “Our contractor was removing trees to redo roads in the park,” said Larry Solce, park manager. “The guy accidentally pushed a pine tree over the power line.”
