April 29, 1920
An opportunity will be given the boys of Cadillac to show their ingenuity in a kite-flying tournament which will be held by the Y.M.C.A. in connection with a boys' and girls' field meet sometime early next month. The announcement is made early to enable the boys to build the kites they will enter in the contests. There will be prizes offered for the smallest kite that will fly; the largest kite that will fly; the most unique kite; the largest box kite; the kite lifting the heaviest weight; the kite flying the highest; the largest number of kites flying tandem; the longest tailed kite; and others. All kites will have a chance to enter one or more classes. There will also be prizes offered for the best airplanes made by the contestants. These airships must fly in order to be eligible for prizes. The kite tournament is a national holiday in China where young and old vie with each other for the honors of the day. The Cadillac tournament will be held under the direction of F.H. Vincent and Earl B. Davis, of the Y.M.C.A. staff.
April 29, 1970
A Cadillac Planning Commission vote of 4-3 Monday night spelled defeat of a favorable recommendation for a proposed condominium on the southeast shore of Lake Cadillac. Final decision in the matter is up to the city commission which could reverse the planners' recommendation or accept it, a city official said. The vote followed a letter from the planning consultants, Vilican-Lehman Associates, which recommended that the area for the condominium not be rezoned from A to B, which would permit the construction of the proposed condominium. The planning consultant also recommended the area be placed in as high a zoning classification as practical, according to City Manager Donald Mason. Mason said residents of the area that would have received the proposed condominium submitted a petition to the city commission March 2, requesting a change of zoning from A residential to AA residential.
April 29, 1995
When the "doctor" called in a prescription to Cadillac pharmacist Mike DeMarchis, he immediately was on alert. The physician from Kalkaska prescribed Darvon, 65, a pain-killer on the state's list of controlled substances, for his Cadillac-area patient. "I could tell as soon as the guy started talking that it was not legitimate," DeMarchis said. "I called the Kalkaska doctor and he called me back 20 minutes later and said he didn't phone in the prescription." DeMarchis called police, and an officer waited at the Wal-Mart pharmacy until the Cadillac area resident arrived, then arrested him. "The system worked beautifully," DeMarchis said. The pharmacist picked out this imposter easily, but others who try to obtain prescriptions illegally can be more clever, said police investigators who deal with such crimes. Police are trying to brief medical professionals on the techniques some people use to take advantage of them, and that effort has reached the Cadillac area. Almost two dozen area doctors attended a recent seminar at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac to learn how to detect "doctor shoppers." "These are people who go from doctor to doctor looking for controlled substances, usually pain killers," said Detective Sgt. Dennis Willing of the State Police Diversion Investigation Unit. Willing conducted the hour-long seminar in Cadillac, one of many he conducts around the state for doctors, nurses, nursing home managers, pharmacists and medical technicians. The seminars are tailored to the different problems each group faces.
