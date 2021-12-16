Dec. 16, 1921
The Acme Motor Truck Company business is improving to such an extent that 100 trucks will be shipped during the last three months of this year, President Walter A. Kysor announced today. This amount of business exceeds any other quarter of the year except the first. As a result of the recovery both plants now are running five days a week and some additional men are being put on. The outlook for 1922 is encouraging and a good year is anticipated by the Acme officials owing to the general resumption. Another reason for anticipating better business for the truck line is that the tremendous amount of road building which is now laid out for next year will create a large demand for motor transport equipment. Over half a billion dollars is to be expended on roads, and the building of these roads, as well as the use of them after they are completed, will create a market for thousands of trucks. Motor bus lines and truck freight lines follow quickly the building of paved roads, and in fact they are being established quite rapidly between towns of 20,000 and 30,000, over roads which are properly built, even though they are not paved. Most of the Acme sales now are in the eastern section, that part of the country having to quite a degree recovered from the depression. The Acme Motor Truck Corporation of New York, established last June with principal offices in New York City and controlled by the Cadillac company, is turning in a very satisfactory amount of business. The New York Company has already established branches in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, New Jersey. These branches not only profit through sale of Acme trucks, but also through the sale of parts and service work.
Dec. 16, 1971
Skiing at Diggins Park may not be feasible by the proposed date, it was learned at the Cadillac Community-School Recreation board’s monthly meeting Wednesday. The main concern is passing a state safety inspection of all equipment at the park, Douglas Lape, recreation director, said. If the area fails to pass the inspection it could be up to three weeks before repairs could be made and an official was available to re-inspect the equipment, Lape said. The board had planned to have the area ready for residents by Christmas. Lape said the real problem could be a regulation stating the tow rope may have only one twist per every 200 feet of length. Also the tow must have a “fail-safe” type stopping system. “We would like to have it done by Christmas vacation,” Lape said, “but it’s all hinging on the state inspection. If he (the inspector) tells us to have corrections made, which is possible because the operation has been closed down for so long, it could be a couple of weeks before we get repairs done,” he said. The state inspector will arrive in Cadillac sometime next week. Lape said electricians were working steadily at the area and hopes are the tow will be in working order this week. With the tow in working order officials could repair the rope to meet state standards before inspectors arrive. Use of sleds with runners at Diggins Park was also discussed. Members of the board proposed a set of guidelines to establish use of sleds on a conditional basis at the area. Ann Albright issued a report conducted for the board on needs of Cadillac area youth. Miss Albright said in interviews conducted among several highly qualified officials in the area they all expressed a concern for “self-concept” in youth. She said all agreed youth must establish an identity.
Dec. 16, 1996
A proposed move to consolidate four area health departments, including Cadillac’s District No. 1, would increase the customer service base to more than 200,000. The regional department would encompass 10 west Michigan counties — Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Newaygo, Lake and Mecosta — making it the state’s largest. District No. 1, that serves Wexford, Missaukee, Crawford and Kalkaska counties, serves 56,000 people. District 5 is the largest with 69,000 people in Oceana, Newaygo and Lake counties. Boards of commissioners from each county must approve the move. A timeline shows plan implementation by October 1997. Proponents of the move were driven by increased ability to share resources and decreases in state funding. “There’s no more money,” said Wexford chairman John Wheat, who also sits on the health department board. “We’ve got to look for ways to get more for the money we’re spending now.” Mike Skoog, District 1 personnel and finance manager, said the idea behind consolidating departments was broached last year by state Community Health director Jim Haveman. The state favors consolidation to the point of offering incentives.
