March 19, 1920
The closing of the Bank of Mesick has seriously embarrassed at least two township treasurers, Myron D. Beach of Antioch and Frank E. Barrett of Wexford, both of whom had the township money deposited in the Mesick institution. The Antioch treasurer had a trifle over $2,000 of the county's share of the tax for that township and had brought the money to Cadillac and paid the county treasurer by check. Owing to the railroad tie-up the mails were delayed and the check was not returned to the Mesick bank for payment until after the crash occurred. It is believed that the county may legally look to the Antioch treasurer for payment of the tax, as the law says a check is not payment until it has been cashed by the bank upon which it is drawn, provided that the usual precautions are taken to procure payment. In the case cited the county treasurer put the check into the mails as soon as received, thus the county is absolved from responsibility. The Wexford treasurer came to Cadillac and reported to the county treasurer that the township money was lost in the bank failure. The township treasurers are all under bond and the surety companies will be asked to make good any losses sustained by the county or the townships. The treasurers in turn may take action against the management of the bank, and collect as much of the lost deposits as may be allotted to them when the affairs of the bank are settled. It is stated by county officials that the sum of money on deposit by the township treasurers of Antioch and Wexford will exceed $9,000, besides it is believed both these men had personal accounts with the closed bank. Several school treasurers also had money deposited in the Mesick institution, says Roy Noteware, county school commissioner. It is stated that the school boards of the rural districts are under bond and that the board specifies the depository for the school funds. This may relieve the treasurer from responsibility in any district that had instructed the financial custodian to place the school money in the Mesick bank.
March 19, 1995
Mesick's school district recorded a third strikeout in seeking a new high school, but it is not heading back to the bench. Instead, the district will regroup and seek suggestions after its third attempt was turned down by voters Saturday, 683-no to 479-yes. The district sought five mills spread over 26 years. "There was no plan B in place," Superintendent George Hubbard said. "The board wasn't sitting back saying 'if it failed.' They didn't concentrate on the negative." Proposals to build a new school in the district were turned down in 1993 and 1994. Hubbard said there were some positives this time around. "We have gotten a little closer," Hubbard said. "The first time we lost by about 400 (votes); last time we were closer to 300; and this time it was 204." Voter turnout was one of the highest for a school election, Hubbard said. Of the about 1,800 registered voters, 1,162 voted. "We normally have about 800 people vote," Hubbard said. "We are trying to look for the positive things. The citizens committee suggested we have a Saturday election and maybe it would increase voter turnout and obviously it did." He said the district will regroup now before addressing the overcrowding problem. "Tomorrow we are still going to have overcrowded classrooms, poor library facilities and less than ideal science labs," Hubbard said. "The no vote didn't help in any of those solutions. The board, I'm sure, will try and get the no votes involved. Voting no is not a solution — we need ideas."
