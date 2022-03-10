March 10, 1922
Read this, you who grumble at having to walk through the snow for a few blocks. Andrew Wright, treasurer of South Branch Township, came into the Court House this morning to report to County Treasurer A.C. Fessenden. Mr. Wright emptied his pockets of about half a bushel of back notes and several pounds of other currency and checked up his tax roll with the “keeper of the kounty koffer.” Mr. Wright casually remarked that he had taken a nice little jaunt before breakfast today and amplified his statement by telling how he had to get up at 3 a.m. and hiked 16 miles in the dark to catch the 8:40 a.m. Ann Arbor train out of Boon, this being the only train south during the day. During the long walk, Mr. Wright was burdened with his township books and several thousands dollars in cash which carried on his person. And — Mr. Wright didn’t make as much fuss over his exploit as a city man would to walk from Harris Street to the G.R. and I. roundhouse.
March 10, 1972
Kysor Industrial Corporation, with corporate offices in Cadillac, today became the first Cadillac based industry to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was assigned ticker symbol “KZ.” Raymond A. Weigel, chairman of the board and president, purchased the first 100 shares of “KZ” — the first trade of the day on the stock ticker tape. He and other company officials were welcomed on the floor by Richard Howland, executive vice president of the exchange. The company, which serves builders hardware, commercial refrigeration, commercial vehicle, machine tool and material handling markets, lists 1,879,632 shares of which 1,698,772 are currently issued and outstanding shares. Kysor shares had previously been traded on the American Stock Exchange. “We feel our NYSE listing will provide broader stock ownership, wider national and international recognition and a lowered cost in raising new capital,” Weigel said. “In addition, it is by far the most accessible market to America’s estimated 31 million shareowners. Listing on the big board is an important milestone in the growth of Kysor. Our present and potential stockholders will have immediate access to a broad, closely regulated auction market in which to carry out their investment decisions.”
March 10, 1997
A Manton city meeting turned into “20 questions” as a citizens’ group bombarded the commission, mostly about the city’s police department. The newly-formed Concerned Citizens Action Committee asked commissioners if police chief Allen Muma was being targeted because of a personal vendetta. “I don’t like the word vendetta,” commissioner Mike Tidey said. “My issue is strictly one of accountability and money. We don’t have to be friends. I don’t have to like him personally.” The commission is looking at the feasibility of drastically reducing or eliminating its department by next year. Tidey said in terms of Muma doing his job, “some things are fine and some are questionable.” Commissioner Melvin Powell was a little more adamant about his feelings toward Muma and his department. “The police department has been a detriment to the city of Manton. A detriment to the business people of Manton. The department has stopped a lot more cars than it should. It’s harassment almost,” said Powell. Two of the commissioners said they have nothing against Muma and thinks he’s doing well. The commission has established a special committee to review contracted police services from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department “if it proves to be economically advantageous to the city,” Resolution 97-06 reads.
