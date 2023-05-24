Today in history: track meet draws 1,000

May 24, 1933
Over 100 members of the Eastern Star enjoyed the meeting of the Mesick chapter Tuesday evening when the silver anniversary gavel of the Manistee District Association was brought down by the Buckley chapter and presented to Mesick. The gavel was presented to the association by Mrs. I. Fay Horton of Manton, its president, and was first presented to the Manton chapter during the first part of last October and by Manton it was brought to Goodwill Chapter and by them it went to Lake City and then back to Cadillac chapter and has nearly completed the round of the 22 chapters in the association and will be taken by Mesick to Manton on June 7 at which time the Manistee District Association of the Eastern Star will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the association with an all day’s session. The meeting last evening was represented by nine chapters including Mesick, Buckley, Manton, Bear Lake, Thompsonville, Benzonia, Coldwater and both chapters from Cadillac. Mr. and Mrs. Guy W. Slack and Mr. and Mrs. Gail Hamilton were in attendance from Cadillac. Mrs. Myrtie B. Bell is worthy matron and Don Edwards is worthy patron of the Mesick chapter.
May 24, 1973
The Cadillac Evening News Second Annual All-Star Track Invitational drew more than 1,000 persons Wednesday night. Athletes, coaches and fans from 15 schools in an eight county area participated. Among features of the evening was introduction of the track queens from each of the schools. Most fans, and especially the competitors, were interested in times and distances published in the program.
May 24, 1998
Teenagers are experiment machines. They try things. They push limits. They do what their parents tell them not to do. And they drink and drive. This year, three high-profile tragedies brought the issue of teenagers driving drunk into the public eye in a very big way. Three 19-year-old young men died in separate crashes in Evart, Marion and McBain. All had been drinking socially prior to the accident. One was so intoxicated, law enforcement officers said, that if the crash hadn’t killed him he would have died of alcohol poisoning anyway. Dr. Charles Dumanois has faced the issue of alcohol abuse among teenagers for years. Among his efforts, he is a member of TEAM-UP, a Cadillac-area group of health, school, law enforcement and social service officials working to decrease substance abuse and violence among teenagers. He said the issue of teens and alcohol is a complicated issue with no simple solution. But there is one obvious place to start. “Parents are the single most important role in a teen’s relationship to alcohol,” he said. “There’s several parts to that. No. 1, if parents abuse alcohol, kids will abuse alcohol. Parents are the most important role model their kids have. No. 2, if parents find that their kids abuse alcohol, they should be able to tell them not to do it. And No. 3, parents need to be aware that their kids are likely to experiment.” Although he acknowledged teenagers naturally try things out as they grow up, some things are too dangerous to try. Dumanois was adamant on that. “I tell kids what alcohol does, but I’ll never tell them it’s alright to drink,” he said. “TEAM-UP’s rule is it’s OK to drink when you’re 21 or when you’re mentally ready, whichever comes last.”
